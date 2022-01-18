ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow mayor extends curbs, says tough weeks ahead with Omicron

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – The mayor of Moscow said on Tuesday he was extending COVID-19 home-working rules and guidance to protect elderly people until April 1 as the city braces for a sharp rise in infections with the Omicron variant. “Given the rapid and wide spread of Omicron, it...

AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Russian troops leave Kazakhstan amid reported power struggle

Russian soldiers completed their draw down from Kazakhstan, the defence ministry said Wednesday, as the Central Asian country lifted a state of emergency imposed after unprecedented unrest and signs of a power struggle. The ex-Soviet country was roiled by clashes sparked during peaceful rallies around the New Year against fuel price hikes. At least 225 people -- including 19 servicemen -- died in unrest that prompted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to appeal to Moscow for help. The crisis has spurred suggestions of a rift between Tokayev and his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who spoke for the first time since the protests Tuesday and denied any conflict with the president. The Russian defence ministry said Wednesday that four planes carrying its remaining troops had departed from the capital Nur-Sultan and Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty.
MILITARY
WTAJ

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning Wednesday that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation at the security talks with the U.S. […]
POLITICS
AFP

Can the US and Russia find a diplomatic 'off-ramp' on Ukraine?

The United States has called for a diplomatic solution with Russia to resolve a crisis over Ukraine, but in public at least, the two powers remain deeply at odds. Blinken, on a solidarity visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, called on Moscow to choose the "peaceful path" on Ukraine, with a US official saying the talks in Geneva will explore "diplomatic off-ramps" with Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US, Russia promise to work to ease Ukraine tensions

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats on Friday agreed to keep working to ease tensions over Ukraine, with the United States promising a written response to Russian security requirements next week and not ruling out a presidential meeting. The Russian foreign ministry said later that, in his talks with Blinken, Lavrov had warned of "the most serious consequences" if Washington kept ignoring Moscow's security demands.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Blinken in Ukraine as tensions with Russia soar

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Russian counterpart in Switzerland this week as tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalate over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said.Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will move on to Berlin to meet with allies, and on Friday will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva. The hastily arranged trip aims to show U.S. support for Ukraine and impress on Russia the need for de-escalation. White House press secretary Jen Psaki underscored the urgency. “We’re now at a...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Greece Extends Restrictions to Curb Omicron Variant

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will extend restrictions by a week at restaurants and bars to help curb the Omicron variant, which has dominated the country and was the main driver of a surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks. The country imposed curbs on bars, restaurants and nightclubs over the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
whtc.com

Orban extends price curbs as inflation soars ahead of election

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s government will cut the price of six basic foods from February, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday amid an inflationary surge, extending price caps already in place for energy, fuel and mortgages ahead of an April national election. Orban, who faces a tough...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Iran, China and Russia hold naval drills in north Indian Ocean

(Reuters) – Iran, China and Russia held their third joint naval drills in the northern Indian Ocean on Friday, state TV reported. Navies from Iran’s armed forces and Revolutionary Guards are taking part in the “2022 Marine Security Belt” exercise over an area of 17,000 square kilometres (6,560 square miles), Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajoldini, spokesman for the drills, told state TV.
MILITARY
whtc.com

Britain warns Putin and Xi: West will stand up to ‘dictatorship’

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Britain on Friday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping that the West would stand together to fight for democracy against dictatorships which it said were more emboldened than at any time since the Cold War. Western leaders say the 21st Century will...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Moscow plays down threat of U.S. electronics curbs

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Thursday dismissed warnings that the United States could restrict electronics supplies if Moscow attacks Ukraine, saying any such measures would mostly hurt the manufacturers. Washington has threatened wide-ranging sanctions to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine after Moscow massed tens of thousands...
ELECTRONICS
whtc.com

Kremlin says it wants to avoid raising tensions over Ukraine breakaway regions

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin reacted coolly on Friday to a Russian parliament initiative to recognise two pro-Russian breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states, saying it was important to avoid steps that could increase tensions. Russia’s parliament will hold consultations next week on an idea to recognise...
POLITICS

