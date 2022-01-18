ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Best Coaching Options for Future of Raiders QB Derek Carr

By Kristopher Knox
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders fell short against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, ending their playoff run and launching Las Vegas into the offseason. Two big decisions now loom for the Raiders. They have to settle on a new head coach, and they have to sort out the future of quarterback Derek...

bleacherreport.com

Derek Carr
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Raiders’ Latest Plan For Interim Coach Rich Bisaccia Revealed

After a successful stint as the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim head coach, Rich Bisaccia now gets another chance to convince ownership he deserves the permanent gig. Bisaccia will officially interview for the job today, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 61-year-old longtime assistant posted a 7-5 regular season record after taking over for Jon Gruden in early October.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Star Reveals His Pick For Head Coach

If it were up to star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby, Rich Bisaccia wouldn’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Bisaccia joins the list of Raiders players vouching for Bisaccia to remain the team’s head coach for the 2022 season. He voiced his support for Bisaccia during an appearance on...
NFL
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Derek Carr promoted to head football coach at Milan

Milan Special School District Director of Schools Jonathan Criswell announced on Thursday that Derek Carr has been promoted to head football coach of the Bulldogs. “We are excited to announce Derek Carr as the next Head Football Coach at Milan High School,” Criswell said in a press release. “Derek brings a professional, visionary approach to guide the Bulldogs for the foreseeable future. He comes with a high reputation across the state of Tennessee for his ability to teach the fundamentals of the game of football after helping lead offenses at both the high school and the Division I college level. He has established himself as a capable leader in the last two years here in Milan and has become a vital part of our school and the entire community. We look forward to Coach Carr’s Bulldogs taking the field at Johnnie Hale Stadium on August 18th and hope that the Milan community will help make his family feel welcomed in the very near future.”
MILAN, TN
uticaphoenix.net

What should Las Vegas Raiders do with the perplexing, polarizing Derek Carr?

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders‘ final possession in their last game of their first playoff appearance in five years was a microcosm of quarterback Derek Carr‘s eight-year career. That’s a lot of numbers and years to digest, right? Exactly. Because when you try to...
NFL
Denver Broncos
Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans
Cincinnati Bengals
Yardbarker

New Raiders regime will need to answer big Derek Carr question

Raiders QB Derek Carr had one of the best seasons of his career in 2021, leading the Raiders to the playoffs despite facing historic levels of adversity in the locker room and losing two of his primary weapons for extended periods of the season in TE Darren Waller and former WR Henry Ruggs III. Carr will be entering the final year of his contract in 2022 and his contract situation will be the biggest question that the Raiders’ new regime will have to answer.
NFL
NBC Washington

Catching Washington Fans Up on Where Derek Carr Stands With the Raiders

Catching WFT fans up on where Carr stands with the Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If you're a football player who can tie your shoes and throw a solid spiral, like, most of the time, then chances are you've been mentioned by at least one Washington Football Team fan as a potential solution to the franchise's seemingly permanent problem at quarterback.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Broncos Rumors: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy to Interview Friday for HC Position

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is reportedly going to interview with the Denver Broncos on Friday. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bieniemy will meet with the Broncos "in what is expected to be the last of 10 [head coach] interviews currently scheduled." The Broncos have cast a wide net...
NFL
FanSided

5 Important Raiders who most likely will not be back in Las Vegas in 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of players hitting free agency this offseason, and these five are likely done in the Silver and Black. The 2021 NFL season has come to a close for the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that battled through adversity both on and off the field. To say that the season was a success would be an understatement, as they won four straight games to close out the regular season, and ended up with the No. 5 seed in the AFC.
NFL

