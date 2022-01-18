ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Capital Region REMO course lets you become an EMT in just 4 weeks

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RueLe_0dohxSNq00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Regional Emergency Medical Organization (REMO) in Albany is sponsoring a free four-week EMT course beginning February 3. EMS agency affiliation is not required, and all course costs are covered including tuition, course materials, and lab equipment.

Registration for the program opened January 17, according to an announcement from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The course will run on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. after its February start date.

Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office launches Academy for Correctional Officers

The course will be held at the REMO office in Albany, located at 1653 Central Avenue. Seats are limited, and interested applicants are urged to visit the REMO EMS website to register as soon as possible.

Questions about the program may be directed to REMO Albany at (518) 464-5097.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga County, NY
Government
County
Saratoga County, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emt#Capital Region#Ems#Remo#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Time is running out to file for a PFOA settlement

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The deadline to apply for PFOA settlement money in Hoosick Falls is fast approaching. Residents who qualify only have 4 more days to submit their paperwork. It’s been roughly seven years since cancer causing chemicals called PFOA were discovered in Hoosick Falls’ drinking water. A resident named Michael Hickey was the first to […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, January 21

Jill Szwed's weather report has today's weather coming back down to normal with wind chill causing negative temperatures. Today's five things know features a large explosion in Coeymans, a 15-year old arrested after making a school threat, and a fatal hike at Five Mile Mountain
COEYMANS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Sheriff Maciol re-elected to NYSSA Executive Committee

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Sheriff Robert Maciol has been re-elected to the New York State Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee at the 2022 88th Annual Winter Training Conference in Albany. Sheriff Maciol works with other Sheriffs from across NYS to further the association’s efforts in improving and […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Common Council passes legislation impacting Emergency Service Personnel

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Common Council passed pieces of legislation that will impact the Utica Fire Department as well as other Emergency Service Personnel. The vote will increase the compliment of the Utica Fire Department to 132 by adding 8 more firefighters through the safer grant. “The grant would allow three years of 100 […]
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYS lawmakers urge for unity in proposal to designate SUNY flagship institutions

Capital Region Lawmakers in a letter to the governor are concerned about the proposal to designate the University at Buffalo and Stony Brook University as “flagship” SUNY institutions. They say UAlbany could be put at a great disadvantage in terms of the kinds of funding and flexibility—and the resulting enrollment and research increases—that would be provided only to the flagships institutions.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy