Jalen Hurts did enough in 2021 to remain the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback next season, general manager Howie Roseman said Wednesday. "We talk about Jalen and the growth he had - first-year starter, second-year player - leading this team to the playoffs," Roseman told reporters. "Tremendously impressed by his work ethic, his leadership. The last time we talked was during camp, and we said we wanted to see him take the bull by the horn, and he certainly did that."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO