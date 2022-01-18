ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida oranges in short supply, how that could raise juice prices

 3 days ago

It's peak citrus season in the U.S., but Florida orange groves had a bitter yield of the beloved sweet and tart winter fruit.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images - PHOTO: An orange is seen in this undated stock photo.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that orange crops are projected to be down for the second consecutive season, which could send prices that were already high due to the pandemic, even higher.

The historically low production could be 16% less than last season's final count, the USDA found.

Growers in the Sunshine State are forecast to harvest 44.5 million boxes of fruit from the 2020-21 season, according to the USDA, down1.50 million boxes from the December forecast.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images - PHOTO: Oranges and orange juice are seen in an undated stock photo.

The current USDA forecast looks at 17.5 million boxes of non-Valencia oranges (early, mid-season, and Navel varieties) and 27 million boxes of Valencia oranges.

Only one year since 1947 has yielded fewer oranges, according to the USDA; 2017-2018 when Florida crops were battered by Hurricane Irma.

f..k joe biden
3d ago

it's been in decline after 2004 when all the hurricanes wiped out alot of the groves were not planted again. but if you look where the groves down south were they are housing or they planted palm groves. fast growing crop and quick cash crop. trust me I worked in citrus till then

valley
3d ago

I believe it. My orange trees are not producing as many oranges as they did in previous years. Either we no bees or they being affected by the climate.

