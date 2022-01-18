ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 ways the Middle East can become more resilient in 2022

By Mirek Dusek, Maroun Kairouz
World Economic Forum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe economic recovery from COVID-19 is the first priority in the Middle East. Addressing climate change and broadening the Fourth Industrial Revolution can shape an effective recovery. Advancing geopolitical dialogue is critical to a sustainable and resilient MENA region. The Middle East is still trying to chart its own...

