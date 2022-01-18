ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WATCH: The Rock's Pep Talk Fails in Dramatic Fashion on ESPN's Manning Cast

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's patented motivational speeches were no match for a stout Los Angeles Rams defense last night. During an appearance on ESPN's ManningCast, The Rock attempted to pump up the Arizona Cardinals, down 14-0 in the second quarter,...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Primetimer

USFL's eight teams will play all 43 of their games in Birmingham, Alabama

The rebooted United States Football League consists of Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers, the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits. But of the eight teams, only one will be geographically correct since all games will be played in Birmingham. "The approach eliminates all travel costs, an important consideration given that the primary purpose of the games will be to put them on TV, and to use them as the impetus for legal gambling in the states that allow it," says Mike Florio of NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk. "Where the games will be played doesn’t matter. Whether anyone attends the games doesn’t matter."
NFL
Primetimer

WATCH: Trevor Noah Rips Anti-Vaxxer Novak Djokovic

Trevor Noah served up a doozy last night when he skewered Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was barred from entering Australia for the Australian Open because he has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. "This was supposed to have been a big week for Djokovic. But like my dream...
TENNIS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy