WATCH: The Rock's Pep Talk Fails in Dramatic Fashion on ESPN's Manning Cast

The rebooted United States Football League consists of Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers, the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits. But of the eight teams, only one will be geographically correct since all games will be played in Birmingham. "The approach eliminates all travel costs, an important consideration given that the primary purpose of the games will be to put them on TV, and to use them as the impetus for legal gambling in the states that allow it," says Mike Florio of NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk. "Where the games will be played doesn’t matter. Whether anyone attends the games doesn’t matter."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO