READ | Lincoln fixture postponed following pitch inspection

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has described Friday’s meeting with Norwich as a “cup final” but warned his side victory will not guarantee survival.The two relegation rivals do battle at Vicarage Road with only one position and a single point separating them in the lower echelons of the Premier League.A first win in nine for the Hornets could act as a springboard for them to put distance between themselves and the bottom three but two triumphs over the Canaries in the 2019-20 campaign were still not enough to beat the drop.Ranieri, who was appointed in October, said: “It is a crucial match, a cup...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO