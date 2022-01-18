ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

READ | Lincoln fixture postponed following pitch inspection

themillers.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRotherham United’s Sky Bet League One fixture with Lincoln City scheduled to take place this evening at 7:45pm at AESSEAL New York Stadium has been postponed as a result of a frozen pitch. Having...

www.themillers.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford clash given third date after being postponed twice

Burnley and Watford will hope it is third time lucky as their Premier League fixture has been rearranged for February 5 with a 6pm kick-off time.The fixture was postponed for a second time earlier this week. It was originally due to be played on December 15 but was called off due to Covid-19 cases within the Watford squad before an outbreak at Burnley forced the postponement of the rearranged match on January 18.But with both sides having already been knocked out of the FA Cup, it has been rescheduled for the weekend of the fourth-round fixtures.On Thursday, Watford boss Claudio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kortney Hause signs new contract to commit to Aston Villa until 2025

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.The 26-year-old, signed from Wolves after a successful loan spell during the 2018-19 promotion campaign, is now committed until 2025.The new deal will end speculation linking Hause to other clubs, with both Watford and West Ham having reportedly shown interest in the player.Hause told VillaT : “I’m over the moon. It’s a big club, a big part of my life, big part of my football career.“Since the day I signed, I’ve felt a real love for the club in terms of showing how much...
PREMIER LEAGUE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Says WWE Could Fire Him Tomorrow

WWE releases have become a regular occurrence in recent years, and looking at some of the names WWE has released it’s starting to feel like no one is safe anymore. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke to the Herald Dispatch about his future in the world of professional wrestling, and he said that he’ll know when it’s time to hang up the boots, but he also joked that WWE could fire him at anytime.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
golfmagic.com

Could there possibly be a name for this amazing trick shot?

Everyone loves an incredible trick shot. Social media is littered with talented golfers that turn their hand to the weird and wonderful as opposed to the golf course. Joshua Kelly, a popular trick shot specialist, is seen in the footage below and he had to use the best and wildest corner of his imagination to think of this shot.
GOLF
The Independent

Can goal-shy Wolves claim European place through their exemplary defensive record?

Saturday, 3pm matches don’t always feature teams in the spotlight, those creating the biggest stories, so it’s a change of pace this weekend. Newcastle - and all the money and mayhem that comes with them right now - are in action at the same time as Manchester United host West Ham, both those sides fighting it out for a Champions League or Europa League spot.And so are Wolverhampton Wanderers.Bruno Lage’s side haven’t yet taken too much focus in the wider Premier League picture, but perhaps they are about to. They have won only one fewer than Man United, lost only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Meat Loaf death breaks Hartlepool hearts

Hartlepool have paid tribute to arguably their most famous supporter following the death of rock star Meat LoafThe larger-than-life American whose death at the age of 74 was announced by his family on Friday, adopted the League Two club after being asked to appear on Sky Sports’ Soccer AM in 2003.A club spokesman said: “Everyone at the club is saddened to hear of the passing of international superstar Meat Loaf.“Meat Loaf’s story of how he became a Hartlepool supporter when he appeared on Soccer AM was heart-warming and we are glad to have been the team to which he...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Match Referee#New York Stadium#Lincoln City#Sky Bet League One
newschain

Full-backs nearing Reading return following Africa Cup of Nations action

Could have full-backs Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman back from the Africa Cup of Nations as they host Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship. The pair will be returning to their club earlier than expected following Ghana’s surprise elimination at the group stage in Cameroon but it remains to be seen if they will be available this weekend.
WORLD
The Independent

Distant memories of fortress Old Trafford illustrate depth of Man United decline

It might still be called the Theatre of Dreams by locals and broadcasters alike, keen to talk up another big game and yet another turning point in Manchester United’s meandering, confusing season, but there’s an uncomfortable home truth growing larger by the month.A literal home truth, in this case: Old Trafford is far from a fortress these days. It’s not a place teams tend to fear. More regularly of late, it has been a sounding board of discontent, a map of malaise and a representation of greater issues within the club.United are fast-approaching a fourth consecutive season in which they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri warns Norwich ‘cup final’ will not decide Watford’s season

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has described Friday’s meeting with Norwich as a “cup final” but warned his side victory will not guarantee survival.The two relegation rivals do battle at Vicarage Road with only one position and a single point separating them in the lower echelons of the Premier League.A first win in nine for the Hornets could act as a springboard for them to put distance between themselves and the bottom three but two triumphs over the Canaries in the 2019-20 campaign were still not enough to beat the drop.Ranieri, who was appointed in October, said: “It is a crucial match, a cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

James Ward-Prowse is the best free-kick taker in the world, claims Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City face the best free-kick taker in the world in James Ward-Prowse this weekend.Yet the City boss believes the Southampton captain is far more than a dead-ball specialist.Champions City come up against the England midfielder, who enhanced his set-piece reputation with a stunning strike against Wolves last week, as they travel to St Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.Guardiola said: “He’s the best taker, right now, worldwide. There isn’t a better taker than Ward-Prowse.“But he’s so good at it that maybe you miss his quality as a football player, and the football player is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nathan Blake: There could be a union for black players in bid to tackle racism

Former Wales striker Nathan Blake has warned black footballers could form their own players’ union if governing bodies do not tackle the issue of racism.Blake believes it is no longer enough for abused players to be told to “score a goal and shut them up” and says black footballers could end up boycotting European Championships and World Cups.“As I get older my thinking has been more and more that one or two things are going to happen,” 49-year-old Blake told a BBC Radio Wales documentary.“There could be a union for black players and I think it’s going to get to...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy