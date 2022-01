A genome-wide association study using data from thousands of patients in the US and abroad has identified a genetic risk factor of the loss of taste or smell that sometimes accompanies SARS-CoV-2 infection. In the study, which appears in this week's Nature Genetics, a team led by scientists from 23andMe analyzed online survey data from 69,841 individuals in the UK and US, identifying a genome-wide significant locus in the vicinity of the UGT2A1 and UGT2A2 genes. Both genes are expressed in the olfactory epithelium and play a role in metabolizing odorants, the researchers write. "Notably, the variant identified in this study also appears to be associated with general ability to smell, which may suggest that those with heightened smell or taste sensitivity may be more prone to notice a loss of these senses resulting from a SARS-CoV-2 infection." GenomeWeb has more on this, here.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO