Albany area students earn Kennesaw State honors

Kennesaw State University has named more than 5,100 students to its President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester, including several southwest Georgia students. Special Photo: Jason Getz/KSU

KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University has named more than 5,100 students to its President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade-point average of 4.0.

The President’s List honorees include the following area Kennesaw State students:

♦ Landon Brown of Albany

♦ Susan Bankston of Baconton

♦ Rupert Dyer of Leesburg

♦ Hayley Moore of Leesburg

♦ Taylor Bates of Albany

♦ Kenneth Fargason of Leesburg

♦ Samantha Fleming of Leesburg

♦ Elisabeth Alonso of Leesburg

♦ Ryan Woods of Pelham

♦ Tamya Collins of Sylvester

♦ Mary Shepard of Albany

♦ Colleen Coleman of Leesburg

♦ Julia Pace of Camilla

Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its nearly 43,000 students. With 11 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.

Bullard earns Dean’s List recognition at Valdosta State

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University announced recently that Rodney Bullard of Albany earned a spot on the fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. Bullard is one of more than 1,700 students recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.

To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade-point average of 3.00 or higher.

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts more than 100 degree, certificate, and endorsement programs on campus and online for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. On the Web, visit www.valdosta.edu

Area students named to Troy University Provost’s List

TROY, Ala. — Troy University recently announced students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade-point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List.

Local students named to the list include:

♦ Gladys Gardner of Leesburg

♦ Sherry Logan of Albany

♦ Marvin Milburn of Leesburg

Troy University is a public, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose Troy for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala., campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.

Southwest Georgia students on Southern New Hampshire President’s List

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University announced recently that southwest Georgia students were among those named to the fall 2021 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

♦ Kristina Marlowe of Leesburg

Shonticia West of Camilla

♦ Andrew Sakacs of Leesburg

♦ Caila Carrasquillo of Albany

♦ Madison Goin of Albany (31701)

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.