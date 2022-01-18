XPO Logistics Announces Expansion of Less-Than-Truckload Network with New Terminals, Maintenance Shops and Trailer Manufacturing Capacity

The Cerrado project, a sink for 20 billion BRL, has been further elaborated by management. Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is a stock we've been covering alone on Seeking Alpha. We continue to be invested and believe that its FX hedged operations are highly undervalued by being a non-US entity. The end markets are roaring, and are continuing to be so. More importantly, their reinvestment opportunities offer strong return profiles, meaning value creation. Even taking into account cycle and commodity risks, Suzano remains undervalued, and the elaboration of the major Cerrado project by management underlines this. The yield on the project is superb, thanks in part to low financing costs in keeping with the current rate environment as well as Suzano's cash generative profile. In some years when cash generations means a lower debt load, management has indicated the payout policy for a dividend. This should reclassify the stock and turn it from a personal LBO to a capital appreciation story. If not, we'll at least be paid to wait.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO