XPO Logistics Announces Expansion of Less-Than-Truckload Network with New Terminals, Maintenance Shops and Trailer Manufacturing Capacity

Cover picture for the articleXPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced the opening of two less-than-truckload (LTL) terminals to increase customer service capacity in its North American network. In addition, the company increased production capacity at its trailer manufacturing facility, and will open four more fleet maintenance shops...

freightwaves.com

XPO adds LTL terminals in Wisconsin, Arkansas

XPO Logistics Inc. said Monday it has opened terminals in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and Texarkana, Arkansas, adding 50 dock doors to its 16,000-door terminal network. Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO (NYSE: XPO), which operates LTL, truck brokerage, intermodal and last-mile delivery businesses, now has 291 LTL terminals across North America. The company said it plans to add 900 dock doors by the end of 2023, boosting its door network by 6%.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WestfairOnline

Greenwich’s XPO Logistics to open two new LTL terminals

XPO Logistics Inc. plans to open two less-than-truckload (LTL) terminals to increase customer service capacity in its North American network. The Greenwich-headquartered company plans to open 26 new doors at a cross-dock terminal in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and 24 new doors at a cross-dock terminal in Texarkana, Arkansas, during the first quarter of this year. These new additions follow the October opening of a 264-door terminal in Chicago Heights, Illinois.
GREENWICH, CT
Seeking Alpha

Suzano: Capacity Expansion Works Starting, Plans For A Dividend

The Cerrado project, a sink for 20 billion BRL, has been further elaborated by management. Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is a stock we've been covering alone on Seeking Alpha. We continue to be invested and believe that its FX hedged operations are highly undervalued by being a non-US entity. The end markets are roaring, and are continuing to be so. More importantly, their reinvestment opportunities offer strong return profiles, meaning value creation. Even taking into account cycle and commodity risks, Suzano remains undervalued, and the elaboration of the major Cerrado project by management underlines this. The yield on the project is superb, thanks in part to low financing costs in keeping with the current rate environment as well as Suzano's cash generative profile. In some years when cash generations means a lower debt load, management has indicated the payout policy for a dividend. This should reclassify the stock and turn it from a personal LBO to a capital appreciation story. If not, we'll at least be paid to wait.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Stock: $98 Price Target From Citi

The shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) have received a $98 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) have received a $98 price target from Citi. And Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee reduced the price target on XPO Logistics from $110 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
foodlogistics.com

A Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) Checklist

Today’s businesses operate in a world where customers can be virtually anywhere. The explosion of e-commerce vendors have set new standards for shipping products from seller to buyer. Customers now expect purchases to be delivered in a much shorter timeframe, with manufacturers, retailers and suppliers moving products to vastly different locations around the globe, which has led to increased shipping costs.
INDUSTRY
lpgasmagazine.com

Grammer Logistics opens operations terminal in Houston

Grammer Logistics, a chemicals, industrial gases and hazardous materials transportation and logistics firm, opened a new operations terminal in the Greater Houston area. The facility is located in La Porte, Texas, and will serve as a logistics center for Grammer’s operations and driver teams to serve the Gulf Coast region. The opening of the new terminal comes about a month after Grammer opened a commercial headquarters in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
