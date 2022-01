MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An American Airlines London-bound flight from Miami was forced to turn around Wednesday night after a couple refused to wear their masks. Flight 38 was about an hour and a half into its flight to Heathrow Airport when it circled back and returned to Miami International Airport. Publicly, American Airlines is only saying the flight returned “…due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement.” A source told CBS4 News the couple was suspected of being intoxicated, which does not come as a surprise to CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg. “As long as they are not counting...

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO