(New York, NY) — New York State officials say there’s early indicators the winter coronavirus surge is starting to peak. Hospitalization numbers and deaths are still rising but Governor Hochul says it appears coronavirus cases are starting to level off. Health officials say they want a few more days to confirm the surge is plateauing after announcing fewer positive cases than yesterday. The head the New York Presbyterian hospital system is predicting COVID hospitalizations will peak next week. Meanwhile, the increase in children in the hospital for COVID is increasing at a higher rate than adults but the number remains relatively low.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO