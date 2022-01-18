ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard in Mega-Deal Worth $68.7 Billion

By Todd Spangler
NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft announced a deal to buy video-game player Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash. If it goes through, it would be Microsoft’s biggest-ever acquisition — and by far the biggest deal ever in the video game biz — as well as the largest tech deal to...

MarketWatch

Google, Epic Games agree to trial in early 2023

Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Epic Games Inc. have agreed to start their antitrust lawsuit in late January 2023, according to a filing in federal court in Northern California last week. Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite game, is suing Google over alleged antitrust violations after Fortnite was dropped from the both the Google Play Store and Apple Inc.'s App Store in August 2020. Epic and Apple went to court last year, a split decision of sorts that has been appealed by both companies.
Variety

Netflix ‘Open’ to Licensing Big Video Game Titles

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos proudly said “Stranger Things” is “as valuable a franchise as exists today in entertainment around the world” during the company’s Q4 earnings presentation Thursday. During the same pre-recorded Q&A, Netflix COO and chief product officer Greg Peters said while the streamer is very focused on its own titles, it’s still looking outside Netflix IP when it comes to building out a very young video games business. “It was exciting to see the activity in the space and I think, to some degree, it’s an endorsement of the core thesis that we have around...
Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
AFP

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision to face antitrust test

Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard is expected to win out with regulators despite vows in Europe and the United States to rein in tech titans. Analysts interviewed by AFP after the merger plan was announced on Tuesday said the deal would certainly be scrutinized, but likely less intensely than would an acquisition by Amazon, Google, or Facebook-parent Meta. "From a regulatory perspective, Microsoft is not under the same level of scrutiny as other tech stalwarts," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella "saw a window to make a major bet on consumer while others are caught in the regulatory spotlight and could not go after an asset like this," Ives added.
