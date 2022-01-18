Baltimore Buzz: Restaurant Week Kicks Off Soon, Plus The First Maker's Market Of 2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kneads bakery plans to serve coffee out of an old H&S Bakery truck at its new Harbor East café. The repurposed truck is part of a grand plan to highlight Kneads’ historic roots in Baltimore. The new retail bakeshop and cafe is an offshoot of H&S Bakery, which has a sprawling factory building on South Caroline Street. Kneads will begin selling coffee, baked goods and sandwiches at 506 S. Central Ave. this summer, according to bakery staff. Developers project that they will be able to seat more than 150 people at the bakery, which will have a mezzanine, patio, marketing...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO