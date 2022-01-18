ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Buzz: Restaurant Week Kicks Off Soon, Plus The First Maker's Market Of 2022

Cover picture for the articleWinter Restaurant Week in Baltimore gets underway on...

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

CBS Baltimore

H&S Bakery Reveals New Design Plan For Harbor East Bakeshop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kneads bakery plans to serve coffee out of an old H&S Bakery truck at its new Harbor East café. The repurposed truck is part of a grand plan to highlight Kneads’ historic roots in Baltimore. The new retail bakeshop and cafe is an offshoot of H&S Bakery, which has a sprawling factory building on South Caroline Street. Kneads will begin selling coffee, baked goods and sandwiches at 506 S. Central Ave. this summer, according to bakery staff. Developers project that they will be able to seat more than 150 people at the bakery, which will have a mezzanine, patio, marketing...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eater

Crawfish Season Kicks Off at New Orleans Restaurants

The first publicized restaurant crawfish boil took place about a month ago in Mid City at Clesi’s, one of the city’s favorite spots for the seasonal staple. But crawfish season and Carnival season typically go hand in hand, and with King’s Day, January 6, behind us, mudbug season is officially in full swing at New Orleans restaurants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KMBC.com

Kansas City Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Restaurant Week kicks off Friday with 200 local restaurants participating, offering special dishes at special prices. But again, COVID-19 presents unique challenges. Owners said they are making adjustments, hoping for a big return. On Friday, The Well in Waldo will be offering up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
cbslocal.com

Kicking Off Pittsburgh’s Winter 2022 Restaurant Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After cooking for your family over the holidays, now it’s time to let some of Pittsburgh’s amazing chefs cook for you. Today kicks off Pittsburgh’s 2022 Winter Restaurant Week. This is the perfect opportunity to try something new and let someone else do...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WMUR.com

First 'Friendly's Café' restaurant in New England to open within weeks

The well-known New England restaurant chain Friendly's is providing a first look at its new "fast-casual" establishment that will open in Massachusetts within weeks. The company said its first "Friendly's Café" will open in the town of Westfield at the end of January or early February. Friendly's said the...
WESTFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Restaurant week kicks off amid COVID-19, new requirements

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Providence Restaurant Week officially kicked off on Sunday, January 9. Participating restaurants will have deals and specials for every meal of the day. Thousands of diners have started to head to their favorite Rhode Island eateries looking for big deals, during a huge spike in COVID-19 cases...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Shelby Reporter

Hoover International Restaurant Week kicking off Jan. 14

HOOVER – Residents and visitors alike are invited to explore Hoover’s diverse food scene during Hoover International Restaurant Week, starting on Friday, Jan. 14. More than a dozen restaurants are participating in this year’s event, which will continue through Saturday, Jan. 22. “The majority of these restaurants...
HOOVER, AL
longisland.com

Long Island Restaurant Week Kicks off on Sunday

Long Island Winter Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend with 95 restaurants participating across Nassau and Suffolk Counties. All restaurants participating in the event, which runs from Sunday, January 23 to Sunday, January 30 will offer fixed price menus for lunch and/or dinner. The lunch is two-courses for $20, while...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Restaurant Week at Mohegan Sun

Among signs of the sense of normalcy repopulating everyday life is the return of restaurant weeks. The Mohegan Sun Resort Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, has organized a just such a promotion for later this month. Running from Jan. 23 through 27, their Restaurant Week has a number of the casino’s high-profile dining destinations participating.
GAMBLING
TrendHunter.com

Seasoned Cafe Hot Chocolates

OLD BAY has teamed up with THB Bagelry and Deli in Baltimore to launch the limited-time 'OLD BAY Hot Chocolate' drink. This hot chocolate will be available at participating THB Bagelry and Deli locations which can be located via THB's website. This hot chocolate drink is made with real chocolate...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke restaurant week kicks off; new businesses participate

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Restaurant week is back. You can head downtown to try one or more of the 30 restaurants participating this year. Clutch Smoked Meats is one of the newest restaurants to join. Organizers of Restaurant Week say the pandemic has put a strain on many restaurants,...
ROANOKE, VA
1051thebounce.com

Another Michigan Restaurant Staple Closes Its Doors

Just when you think restaurants are starting to boom again following the past two years, we get word that another local favorite is closing its doors for good. I’m looking forward to the day all the restaurant-related news stories are about new, locally-owned establishments popping up and finding success throughout Michigan and the rest of America.
DETROIT, MI
wfft.com

Savor Fort Wayne kicks off 2022 with 68 local restaurants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A total of 68 different restaurants are now offering unique three-course meals at lower prices as a part of this year’s Savor Fort Wayne promotion. The downtown dining spots are hoping to boost business in the typically slow month between New Year's Day...
FORT WAYNE, IN

