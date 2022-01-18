ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Want To Hit Net-Zero Goals? Increase Public Investment In Viable Technologies

By Ken Silverstein
Forbes
 3 days ago
The nation may meet President Biden’s interim targets to cut CO2 levels. But the goal of getting to net zero by 2050 is a more formidable challenge. That’s what the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) says, noting that the electrification of the entire economy will play a crucial...

The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘What’s next, a sustainable Death Star?’ Environmentalists accuse Exxon of ‘half-truths’ in 2050 net-zero plan

ExxonMobil has announced its “ambition” to reach net-zero by 2050 - but the target does not account for the carbon footprint created by burning the oil and gas it produces.The net-zero plan covers the company’s oil, gas, and chemical exploration and production around the world along with the power used to run those facilities - so-called “Scope 1” and “Scope 2“ emissions. Exxon earlier set a net-zero goal for its Texas’ Permian Basin operations by 2030.But Exxon’s statement on Tuesday was absent new “ambitions” on Scope 3 emissions - those which result from consumption and use of oil and...
ENVIRONMENT
Virginia Mercury

Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack

New federal powers are needed to prevent major energy disruptions like the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that left the East Coast short of gas at the pumps for days, the chairman of the federal commission overseeing energy and some U.S. House Democrats said Wednesday. A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee discussed a proposal by […] The post Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Macon Telegraph

Exxon Mobil Sets Goal for Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report on Tuesday said it aimed to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. “To help reach net zero for operated assets by 2050, the company has identified more than 150 potential steps and modifications that can be applied to assets in its upstream, downstream and chemical operations,” Exxon said in a statement.
INDUSTRY
Kiss Country 93.7

Exxon Announces ‘Net Zero’ Carbon Climate Plan

ExxonMobil, one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world, and the largest manufacturing employer in Louisiana, has announced an ambitious climate change plan. The company says it will go 'net zero' with carbon emissions by the year 2050. This is a massive turnaround for the company, who's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
94.1 Duke FM

China car sector falling short of ‘net zero’ goals – Greenpeace

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s massive car sector is on track to bring its climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions to a peak by 2027 but on current trends it is unlikely to meet the country’s 2060 “net zero” target, environment group Greenpeace said on Tuesday. The sector’s...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

ExxonMobil targets 'net zero' emissions at operations by 2050

ExxonMobil pledged Tuesday to reach "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions in its operations by 2050, but stopped short of extending the promise to products it sells throughout the global economy. The petroleum giant's promise covers "Scope 1" and "Scope 2" emissions, which account for carbon emissions from ExxonMobil operations, as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

4 ways to summon public and private unity to advance net zero

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Partnerships between the public and private sector fuel the "Flywheel of Progress." Tackling climate change calls for unity on a scale not seen since World War II. Broad systems change is...
ENVIRONMENT
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Critical Supply Chain Implications for Net Zero Future

2050, 2060 and 2070. Three sacrosanct years worldwide governments have unleashed with meeting ambitious net zero targets. Undoubtedly the race to achieve net zero has gathered momentum. Governments, companies and institutions have all joined the bandwagon, working hard to meet these decarbonization targets. Recent commitments by a number of governments to “net zero” emission targets have underlined both the need and desire to rapidly reduce hydrocarbon consumption. To meet these targets, new and existing technologies will need to be deployed at a pace and scale far beyond anything previously imagined or experienced. This creates enormous challenges for supply chains that do not currently exist at scale – or exist at all. The magnitude and pace of this industrial transformation raises considerable risks and uncertainty as well as very significant opportunities. Yet decision makers face a welter of contradictory information regarding low carbon energy technologies and the supply chains that will be needed to support them.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Maersk Accelerates Net Zero Emission Targets to 2040

The new emissions targets are expected to align the company with the Net Zero criteria of the Science Based Targets initiative. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
World Economic Forum

Green Public Procurement: Catalysing the Net-Zero Economy

Public procurement is responsible for a significant proportion of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Governments can accelerate their path to net-zero operations by adopting the green procurement framework – an approach designed by the World Economic Forum and BCG for the Mission Possible Partnership. "Achieving net zero will require...
ENVIRONMENT
Inhabitat.com

Net-zero emissions area will be built on renewable energy

Bjarke Ingels Group’s (BIG) Oslo Science City is part of Oslo’s 2019 Strategy for the Development of the Knowledge Capital, a 1.4 million square meter hub that aims to house 150,000 scientists, entrepreneurs and students. The area will also contribute to the country’s shift to renewable energy.
WORLD
