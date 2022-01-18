Want To Hit Net-Zero Goals? Increase Public Investment In Viable Technologies

2050, 2060 and 2070. Three sacrosanct years worldwide governments have unleashed with meeting ambitious net zero targets. Undoubtedly the race to achieve net zero has gathered momentum. Governments, companies and institutions have all joined the bandwagon, working hard to meet these decarbonization targets. Recent commitments by a number of governments to “net zero” emission targets have underlined both the need and desire to rapidly reduce hydrocarbon consumption. To meet these targets, new and existing technologies will need to be deployed at a pace and scale far beyond anything previously imagined or experienced. This creates enormous challenges for supply chains that do not currently exist at scale – or exist at all. The magnitude and pace of this industrial transformation raises considerable risks and uncertainty as well as very significant opportunities. Yet decision makers face a welter of contradictory information regarding low carbon energy technologies and the supply chains that will be needed to support them.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO