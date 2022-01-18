ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘How I Met Your Father’ Paid Tribute to ‘How I Met Your Mother’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA legend — wait for it — ary premiere. The first two episodes of How I Met Your Father just debuted on Hulu and at the end of the premiere, the show reminded fans that it exists in the same universe as How I Met Your Mother....

Is Jason Segel’s Marshall Eriksen in How I Met Your Father?

CBS’ sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’ comprises several endearing characters. From the protagonist Ted Mosby to the ever-loved Barney Stinson, the characters of the show always succeed in moving the viewers’ hearts. Jason Segel’s Marshall Eriksen is also one among them. As Ted’s best friend and Lily’s partner, Marshall does steal our love with his admirable demeanor.
Unforgettable WB Hunks: Where Are They Now?

Hello, handsome! The WB was a teenager’s dream network before it became The CW in 2006, giving fans a ton of eye candy to look at on all of its hit series. From Summerland and Supernatural to What I Like About You and Charmed, The WB was all about bringing the hottest actors to the forefront, and fans won’t soon forget the hunky men that used to grace their TV screens on the channel.
'How I Met Your Father' review: The shaggy-dog story returns

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Sophie (Hilary Duff) is a New York based-photographer just getting her career on track while her love life veers badly off. She's just met a nice guy via Tinder, Ian (Daniel Augustin, "David Makes Man") but there's a complication (he's about to move to Australia). Her roommate, Valentina (Francia Raisa, "Grown-ish"), is just back from London Fashion Week with new boyfriend, Charlie (Tom Ainsley). Then, after meeting Jesse (Christopher Lowell, "GLOW") and his friend Sid (Suraj Sharma,"God Friended Me") — who is trying to get a new bar off the ground — during an Uber ride, Sophie's prospects either improve or lead to another dead end. Viewers won't know which know until the series' end because like "How I Met Your Mother,'' this is all about Sophie telling her son in the year 2050 (Kim Cattrall plays the future Sophie, reclining on a couch, sipping chardonnay) how she indeed met his father.
How I Met Your Father Review: An Immediately Likable New Chapter

The story of "How I Met Your Father" was a long one, even before Kim Cattrall's Sophie sat down in the year 2050 to tell it to her son. The idea of a "How I Met Your Mother" spin-off series was first announced in 2013, before the much-loved sitcom even ended, but didn't come to fruition until nearly a decade later. Now, "How I Met Your Father" is finally here, and it brings with it both the exhilaration of a brand new story, and the easy familiarity of one we already loved. It feels like sliding back into the well-worn bar booth, but this time, with a new group of friends.
How I Met Your Father Premiere Twist: Here's How the Central Mystery Will Differ From How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Father is operating under a slightly different framework than its predecessor. Whereas the How I Met Your Mother pilot’s big twist was that Ted was on a date with “Aunt Robin,” the big reveal at the end of the sequel series’ premiere is that Sophie (played by Hilary Duff) has already met the father — and he’s probably one of four guys: Pemberton’s Pub owner Sid (Suraj Sharma), Uber driver Jesse (Chris Lowell), Tinder date Ian (Daniel Augustin) or Valentina’s new beau Charlie (Tom Ainsley). One more thing: In the year 2050, it appears that 58-year-old Sophie (played...
‘How I Met Your Father’ Is a Casualty of the Nostalgia Machine

In case you haven’t noticed, we’re stuck in reboot hell. Over the past year alone, viewers have been subjected to a near-constant influx of announcements for new iterations of Gossip Girl, Sex and the City, Saved by the Bell, iCarly, Dexter, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Degrassi. In this nostalgic, cynical era of entertainment, nothing, not even a show as beloved as How I Met Your Mother, is sacred. So it should bode well that, according to its creators, How I Met Your Father isn’t exactly a reboot—it’s a sequel.
‘Clueless’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Totally buggin’! Believe it or not, the Clueless movie is more than 20 years old. While that may make someone like Amber say, “Whatever,” it’s giving fans a sense of nostalgia. Dedicated fanatics were especially excited to learn that some of the cast members reunited in...
How Hilary Duff (Eventually) Met Her Big Career Swing

Hilary Duff didn’t expect to be here. Nearly two decades after wrapping up her lead role in Lizzie McGuire, the Disney Channel series that ran for two seasons and helped make her a relatable presence for a generation of women, the star is back at the top of the call sheet of a TV project with Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. But although the show, premiering Jan. 18, carries plenty of fan excitement and behind-the-scenes pedigree, Duff makes it clear she initially had serious hesitations. Back in December 2020, she dealt with what was clearly a tough blow. At that...
How I Met Your Father: Yes, That Was Leighton Meester in the Series Premiere

Blink and you might have missed Leighton Meester‘s stealth cameo in the How I Met Your Father premiere. TVLine has confirmed that the Gossip Girl alumna plays Meredith, ex-girlfriend of Chris Lowell’s Jesse, in the #ProposalFail video seen in Episode 1. She will recur throughout the first season of Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother sequel series, but additional details — including when her character might resurface — are being kept under wraps. During the premiere, which was released Tuesday, struggling musician Jesse explains to Hilary Duff’s Sophie that Meredith, his former bandmate and the one woman he ever loved, rejected him. The aforementioned...
How I Met Your Father: Everyone has the same complaint about new spin-off

There is one thing that viewers ofHow I Met Your Father all seem to be finding “unbearable”.The spin-off fromHow I Met Your Mothercentres on Sophie (played by Hilary Duff), who is telling her son the story of her romance with his dad.While many fans of the original series have said that the spin-off is “surprisingly good”, a lot of viewers have been put off by the show’s laugh track.Laugh tracks, which are played after each gag and mimic the sound of an audience laughing, were popularly used on sitcoms decades ago, but are widely seen as outdated today.“It’s 2022...
She Just Knew! Mariska Hargitay Wanted to Marry Peter Hermann After 1 Date

Mariska Hargitay should thank Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for more than decades on the air. The hit NBC drama also introduced her to husband Peter Hermann. The couple, who tied the knot in August 2004, began their lasting relationship after the Younger star made a guest appearance on the show during season 3 in 2002. Hermann continued his role as Trevor Langan to Hargitay’s Olivia Benson throughout the series’ run, popping in from time to time as their offscreen romance thrived.
How Pamela Fryman Is Stewarding the Traditional Sitcom

Pamela Fryman didn’t take it as a bad omen when the 1994 Northridge earthquake postponed plans to direct her first episode of primetime TV. It was a few weeks later, when production finally resumed on the NBC sitcom Café Americain, that she began feeling superstitious. “We were waiting for the audience to file in when they told us the show had been canceled,” recalls Fryman during an hourlong Zoom conversation from her home on the westside of Los Angeles in early January. Then 34, with daytime drama Santa Barbara her only directing credit, Fryman was tasked with rallying star Valerie Bertinelli...
