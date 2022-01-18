ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia hockey scores 15 goals in romp of Fulton

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago

FULTON –

Maybe it’s fair to say the Cazenovia ice hockey team did not like that important games against established area Division I powers at the Morrisville State IcePlex were put off – twice.

First, it was the scheduled Jan. 7 game with reigning sectional champion Syracuse, something that won’t get made up until early February.

Then it was last Tuesday’s showdown with state no. 4-ranked Baldwinsville, whom the Lakers hoped to catch at a perfect time following its tough win over the state’s top-ranked Division II squad, Pelham, in the finals of the Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament at Skaneateles.

Cazenovia will hopefully face the Bees this Saturday at 1 p.m. after it took on Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday. In the meantime, the Lakers showed just how eager it was to step up in competition.

Against Fulton last Thursday night at State Fair Coliseum, Cazenovia would put the puck in the net an average of once every three minutes in the course of romping past the Red Raiders 15-1.

By the time the second period was completed, it was already 11-1 and three different Lakers – Forrest Ives, Andrew Murray and Jake Owens – had recorded hat tricks, with Gage Marshall adding a goal.

Ives and Owens would both tack on another goal during a productive third period where Cy McCrink, still busy in the net, would turn away 20 of Fulton’s 21 shots.

Logan Hull, James LaFever, Jack Donlin and Gage Marshall each put up single goals, with Donlin adding three assists. Ives and Owens had two assists apiece, as did Tyson Frederiksen, with single assists going to Bryson Weaver, Ashley O’Hara, Gavin Winn, Russ LaFever, Dan Scholl, Will Penoyer and James Dapson.

Comments / 0

 

