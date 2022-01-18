ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Offseason storylines college football bettors must consider

By Adam Kramer, VSiN
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

When the College Football Playoff championship game ended, a new reality started to set in: Georgia had won, Alabama had lost and the season had ended.

Amid the many thoughts, a lovely futures-ticket cash (thank you, Georgia!) and the sadness of the offseason setting in, I couldn’t help but look ahead to 2022. As a fan of the sport, as a gambler and as someone who can’t help but obsess over college football, it’s only natural.

The ratings for both the semifinals and championship game once again underwhelmed, largely because the same teams find themselves in these games time and time again. That’s at least one theory, and it’s a good one. If that is indeed the case, well, it seems distinctly possible that the sport will become even more top heavy in 2022 and beyond.

If you could bet Alabama (2/1 at BetMGM), Georgia (5/2) and Ohio State (6/1) vs. the field right now in 2022, what would you do? I know what I would do. I would take those three and not look back. Give me a price, and I will pay it. But until then here are some offseason storylines for bettors to ponder.

Where will QB Caleb Williams land?

The decision, of course, will have a dramatic impact on betting odds, win totals and more. While many, including myself, assume that USC is the likely destination, NIL has changed a lot. If a school can pony up a few million dollars in sponsorship opportunities, it could change everything. As of now, even without a team, Williams is 8/1 at BetMGM to win the Heisman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fz3tx_0dohtPJ900
Caleb Williams is in the transfer portal.

What will Jim Harbaugh do?

The buzz at the national championship game was that Harbaugh is seriously considering bolting to the NFL after leading Michigan to the College Football Playoff. Whether that is legitimate or not will be determined in the coming weeks. The Raiders seem like the most likely destination, although they might have company. Michigan, after cutting his pay in half before last year, could also pony up a massive new contract. This one could go either way.

Who will be Georgia’s starting QB next fall?

This one is fascinating on a few fronts. While former walk-on Stetson Bennett led the Bulldogs to a national title, he was noncommittal when asked about his plans to stay with the program or transfer this offseason. (Granted, the emotions of it all were still fresh.) JT Daniels, who was expected to be the starter this year, is still on the roster; as is Brock Vandagriff, the talented true freshman poised to take over. Stay tuned, as there’s intrigue galore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20O27Z_0dohtPJ900
Stetson Bennett has not yet announced his plans for next year.

How is Brian Kelly going to assemble a competitive team?

Long term, I like the Kelly hire at LSU even if he isn’t the most likable human. But when you consider how much talent this team lost and how few players the Tigers had for their bowl game, Year 1 under Kelly could be a struggle. LSU will have to get creative with the transfer portal and look for some quick fixes as the program looks for stable ground.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
The Spun

Look: Madden Predicts The Steelers’ 2022 Quarterback

The retirement of longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has left the Pittsburgh Steelers with a gaping hole at the QB position. But according to popular football video game “Madden 22,” that QB1 position will be filled by an intriguing name this coming season. The game’s franchise simulator seems...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bettors#College Football Playoff#Storylines#American Football#Ohio State#Usc#Nil#Heisman#Raiders
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
CBS Boston

Early Mock Draft Has Patriots Getting Alabama Receiver Jameson Williams

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans surely wish it were still playoff season in New England. Unfortunately for them, it’s not. But it is mock draft season. For whatever that’s worth. While the mock drafts put out by experts and amateurs alike don’t often mean squat, they do provide a mental exercise of sorts to get everyone thinking about every team’s draft needs and possible moves. As such, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2022, and he’s got a big name going to the Patriots: Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams was a star for the Crimson Tide in 2021, his first...
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott Receives Punishment For What He Said About Officials

Just a few days ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a controversial comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game. Following the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For Steelers

The post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has commenced. Big Ben played in what’s expected to be his final NFL game last weekend in a postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, all eyes in Pittsburgh turn to the future of the team’s quarterback position. Danny Kanell has...
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week. On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it. “They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman...
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy