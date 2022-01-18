ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken to meet with Ukraine’s Zelensky as Russia invasion threat looms

By Mark Moore
NYPost
 3 days ago
Blinken will also travel on Thursday to Berlin to meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and members of the Transatlantic Quad. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Ukraine this week to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky amid fears that a Russian invasion is imminent, the State Department announced Tuesday.

Blinken will meet Wednesday with Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reinforce the US’ “commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” after diplomatic talks last week in Geneva and Vienna involving officials from the US, its European allies, Russia and NATO collapsed, the statement said.

On Thursday, Blinken will travel to Berlin to meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and members of the Transatlantic Quad, which consists of the US, Britain, France and Germany.

In Berlin, Blinken will discuss the recent diplomatic talks and “joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including Allies’ and partners’ readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia,” the State Department said.

More than 100,000 troops have been stationed along Ukraine’s eastern border.

A group of bipartisan senators — four Democrats and three Republicans — met with Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials on Monday to reaffirm the US’ support for the Kiev government.

“Had a productive meeting w/@ZelenskyyUa​ ​today & made clear that the U.S. is united across party lines in support of Ukraine against Putin’s belligerence. Putin will not be allowed to target our Eastern European partners and allies w/o consequences,” Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, said ​in a Twitter post after the meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has massed a force of more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s eastern border that the US and its European allies say is preparation for an invasion as early as this month.

The US and its European allies believe the mass of troops are there in preparation for an invasion of Ukraine.
A group of bipartisan senators met with Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials on Monday.

Last week, the White House confirmed it had intelligence indicating that Russian operatives have been deployed to conduct a “false flag” attack against Moscow’s proxies in eastern Ukraine in order to create a pretext for military action by the Kremlin.

AFP

West warns Russia against 'any' Ukraine incursion

The United States and its allies have warned Moscow Thursday of grave consequences if "any" of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross the border into Ukraine. Following talks in Berlin with Germany, France and Britain, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined that Russia "cannot match" Western powers' resoluteness. Allowing Russia to violate Ukraine's territorial integrity would "drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone's heads," he said in the German capital. In a show of that unity, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking alongside Blinken, said the West would not shy away from taking action even if that included measures that "could have economic consequences for ourselves".
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelensky
Jeanne Shaheen
Dmytro Kuleba
The Independent

Why would Russia invade Ukraine?

With 100,000 Russian troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, fears are growing that president Vladimir Putin will decide to invade. The threat comes eight years after Russia annexed Crimea and sparked fighting in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where a low-level conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people, is still rumbling on between Kyiv and separatists. Although the West hopes to alleviate tensions and the risk of war in the region, talks between the Kremlin and Nato have made no ground. And so, as things stand, it is far from clear what will happen next.Antony Blinken, the...
The Independent

Britain and US warn Putin to ‘step back’ from war in Ukraine

Britain and the United States have warned Vladimir Putin to “desist and step back” from war in Ukraine or risk being dragged into a prolonged conflict.In a message to the Russian president, foreign secretary Liz Truss says Russia could be dragged into a quagmire similar to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.Her comments came amid a buildup of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine, which prompted President Joe Biden to warn Putin would pay a “dear price” for any invasion. Mr Biden on Thursday said he had been “absolutely clear” with Mr Putin that moving troops across Ukraine’s border...
AFP

US, Russia promise to work to ease Ukraine tensions

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats on Friday agreed to keep working to ease tensions over Ukraine, with the United States promising a written response to Russian security requirements next week and not ruling out a presidential meeting. As fears grew that Russia could invade its pro-Western neighbour, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed warnings of severe Western reprisals as he met for 90 minutes with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva. The Russian foreign ministry said later that in his talks with Blinken, Lavrov had vowed "the most serious consequences" if Washington kept ignoring Moscow's security demands. Blinken described the high-stakes talks as "frank", with Lavrov also voicing hope for a lowering of the temperature between the former Cold War foes.
Berlin, DE
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.“I’ve been absolutely...
The Independent

U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia

The U.S. Treasury Department levied new sanctions Thursday against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say are part of a Russian influence effort to set the pretext for further invasion of Ukraine.The sanctions name parliamentarians Taras Kozak and Oleh Voloshyn and two former government officials. According to Treasury, all four have been intimately involved in disinformation efforts by Russia’s federal security service, known as the FSB The new sanctions were announced less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden said he thinks Moscow will newly invade Ukraine. He warned Russian President Vladimir Putin...
The Independent

Biden predicts Russia will attack Ukraine but warns Putin of a ‘stiff price’

Joe Biden has said he thinks Russia will make a move on Ukraine, warning Moscow it would face a “stiff price” for an attack yet suggesting that a “minor incursion” might be treated differently by the US and its allies. The US president’s comments at a White House news conference on Wednesday injected uncertainty into how the West would respond should Russian President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine.The White House later clarified that any Russian military action would be met with a “swift, severe” response."My guess is he will move in," Mr Biden said of his Russian counterpart...
Reuters

Bulgaria says it decides on its defence with NATO allies

SOFIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Bulgaria decides on its defence plans in coordination with its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday after Russia said its security demands included that NATO forces leave Bulgaria and Romania. Concern is running high in the West...
The Independent

Tens of thousands could die if Russia invades Ukraine, minister warns

Tens of thousands of people could die if Russia launches into an “extraordinarily stupid” conflict with Ukraine a minister has warned.Armed Forces minister James Heappey said there is a “grave possibility” that Russia may launch military action, as a hastily-arranged meeting between the US and Moscow is due this week in a bid to defuse tensions.Mr Heappey said it is not “remotely realistic” that British troops would engage in combat with the Russian military, but he added the Ukrainians are “ready to fight for every inch of their country”.Ukraine highly appreciates Britain’s decision to provide a new security package...
