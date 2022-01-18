Former Browns teammates celebrate OBJ's play Monday night

The Cleveland Browns are sitting on the sidelines of the 2021 postseason after making a run in 2021. Last year looked like a stepping stone to even greater things with continuity, the return of Odell Beckham Jr. to the offense and a ton of additions on defense.

Instead, the season fell apart leaving Jarvis Landry wishing he was playing in the playoffs. Whoever you choose to blame (poll here for you to weigh in), the Browns had a poor season.

Cleveland has already said that they expect a “bounce back” year from QB Baker Mayfield. That leaves free agency, trades and the NFL draft to help right the ship. The team rolled over $10 million in cap space Monday and has a variety of ways to add even more space, if they choose.

Unfortunately, the team (and their fanbase) also has to watch Beckham thrive in the playoffs. On Monday Night Football, the first of “super wild card weekend,” Beckham made a number of big plays including a touchdown reception and throwing a pass for 40 yards.

OBJ ended the game with four receptions for 54 yards to go along with that 40-yard pass. His former Browns teammates noticed and showed it on social media:

Jovante Moffatt

Jovante Moffatt recently had his practice squad contract expire with the team. He chimed in on Twitter as well: