ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested for drunk driving in the Bronx: cops

By Amanda Woods
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ol0hS_0dohswUT00
The sergeant was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, cops said. Christopher Sadowski

An off-duty NYPD sergeant was busted for drunk driving after he struck a parked private patrol car in the Bronx early Tuesday, cops said.

Frederick Lewis, 40, was in his personal car when he accidentally slammed into a Co-Op City Police Department car just before 1:30 a.m., authorities said.

The vehicle was unoccupied and no one was hurt, cops said.

The sergeant, who remained on scene, appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

He was busted in the confines of the 45th Precinct and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, cops said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Will Chauvin testify at trial of 3 other cops?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights is set to begin Monday, some wonder whether Derek Chauvin – the officer already convicted of Floyd’s murder – will take the stand. Many legal experts say they don’t anticipate that. If he does testify, he could face some hard questions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Drunk Driving#City Police#Sergeant#The 45th Precinct
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to sit for interview

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump , former President Trump 's daughter and one of his White House advisers, to voluntarily sit down with the committee. The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump family...
POTUS
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy