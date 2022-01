The security community on Thursday was aghast to learn of the attack by still unknown hackers on the servers of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The Red Cross reported on Wednesday that hackers breached the data of about 515,000 people, many of whom were vulnerable victims of conflict, migration, and natural disasters. The humanitarian organization said the breach targeted an external contractor in Switzerland that stores data for it.

