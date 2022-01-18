ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDHE discontinues COVID-19 contact tracing operations

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
TOPEKA, Kan. (WDAF) — The Kansas Department of Health will no longer conduct contact outreach and monitoring starting on Feb. 1, 2022.

“As we enter the third year of this pandemic, public health has to begin to adjust the level of response to help alleviate the strain on the Public Health system,” Janet Stanek, acting secretary, said.

KDHE said that contract tracing staff will be reassigned to contact investigations.

The department said county health departments in the state are already slowing down their contact tracing efforts, and K-12 schools participating in contact tracing may also suspend operations.

Wichita’s largest COVID-19 testing site suspends testing indefinitely

“The pandemic is far from over, but this step is a move toward managing COVID-19 as an endemic disease,” Stanek said. “The responsibility of protecting yourself and others belongs to all of us.”

A person who tests positive for COVID-19 will now be responsible for notifying their close contacts. If the person exposed others at high-risk settings, KDHE or the local health department will contact the setting.

As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, KDHE recommends that people get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks, get tested and stay home if exposed or if they are sick.

