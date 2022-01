The family of a teenager who died after reportedly being hit by a train have said their lives ​”will never be the same without our precious boy”.Devin Gordon, 13, died near Bathgate railway station in West Lothian on Wednesday afternoon, British Transport Police said.In a tribute to the keen footballer, his family said he “will live in our hearts forever”.In their statement, issued by the police, they said: “Our lives have changed forever and will never be the same without our precious boy. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives.“Thank-you to everyone that’s paid tribute...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO