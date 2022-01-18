ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Donald tried choking Cardinals’ D.J. Humphries in heated playoff altercation

By Jenna Lemoncelli
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

It was indeed a super (dramatic) Wild Card weekend.

Some football fans are urging the NFL to discipline Rams star defender Aaron Donald after his heated altercation with Arizona lineman D.J. Humphries during Monday night’s Cardinals-Rams game.

In the third quarter of the Rams’ 34-11 wild-card win over Arizona, Donald appeared to reach for Humphries’ neck while players from both teams, and the referees, tried to separate the scuffle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xkBw_0dohsQRL00
Aaron Donald grabs at D.J. Humphries throat during a Rams-Cardinals altercation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VyJfJ_0dohsQRL00
Aaron Donald grabs at D.J. Humphries throat during a Rams-Cardinals altercation.

Donald also appeared to throw a punch at Humphries, whose helmet already had been ripped off by Donald.

Other videos show a referee tossing a flag, while whistles went wild. Donald was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after a long completion by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Fans on Twitter have accused Donald of deliberately trying to choke Humphries and are calling for the NFL to suspend the Pro Bowl defender with the Rams playing the Buccaneers in the Divisional Round on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zwmUs_0dohsQRL00
Humphries pushes Donald during the incident.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was otherwise dominant on his home field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Donald led the Rams with four quarterback pressures in the victory.

The incident had some fans recalling a separate situation in Week 12, when the NFL fined Donald $10,300 for his “unnecessary roughness” after a video showed Donald with his hand on Packers guard Lucas Patrick’s neck after a play.

The Rams will face Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in the divisional round at Tampa next Sunday.

Comments / 0

