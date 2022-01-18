ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci: Too soon to tell if Omicron variant will help bring end to pandemic

By Yaron Steinbuch
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IAoer_0dohsLGw00
Dr. Anthony Fauci said it is too early to predict if the Omicron variant will mark the end of COVID-19. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it is still too early to predict if the rapidly spreading Omicron variant will mark the end of the COVID-19 pandemic — and usher in the endemic stage of the illness.

“When you talk about whether or not Omicron — because it’s as highly transmissible but apparently not as pathogenic, for example, as Delta — I would hope that that’s the case,” Fauci said Monday during the Davos Agenda, a virtual event held by the World Economic Forum.

“But that would only be the case if we don’t get another variant that eludes the immune response to the prior variant,” the top US infectious diseases expert and chief White House medical adviser said, according to CNN.

“It is an open question as to whether or not Omicron is going to be the live virus vaccination that everyone is hoping for because you have such a great deal of variability with new variants emerging,” he continued.

Many experts have said they expect COVID-19 to become an endemic disease — the point at which enough people will gain immunity via vaccines and exposure that the bug will no longer infect as many people.

“Control means you have it present but it is present at a level that does not disrupt society,” Fauci said, according to CNBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bbjg4_0dohsLGw00
Fauci spoke Monday during the Davos Agenda, a virtual event held by the World Economic Forum.

“That’s my definition of what endemicity would mean,” added the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“We were fortunate” that Omicron, which has proven to be more contagious but cause less severe cases, did not share some of the same characteristics as Delta.

“But the sheer volume of people who are getting infected overrides that rather less level of pathogenicity,” Fauci said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBFuC_0dohsLGw00
Experts have said they expect COVID-19 to become an endemic disease.

The latest COVID-19 wave may be peaking — or at least plateauing — in parts of the Northeast, according to CNBC.

New data from Johns Hopkins University shows daily cases across the US have dropped 47 percent in the last week. There were about 717,800 new cases reported on Monday, compared to the record 1.4 million new cases reported one week earlier on Jan. 10.

At least 156,676 people were hospitalized with the virus in the US on Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Comments / 0

