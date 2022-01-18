The 30 Essential Guadalajara Restaurants

The Slanted Door may have been dark for nearly two years, but rest assured, Charles Phan never left his hometown of San Francisco. Apparently, the star chef has been rattling around his 10,000-square-foot commissary kitchen in the Mission, where he’s been mastering bread. Not pandemic sourdough like the rest of us amateurs, but rather crisp, light, perfect banh mi rolls, like the kind he fell in love with in Vietnam. And now, in a truly delightful plot twist, before reopening his acclaimed Vietnamese restaurant in the Ferry Building, first he’s throwing open a sandwich shop in the Mission instead. No seating. No chips. Just sandwiches. Okay, and obviously iced coffee. But perhaps these are the banh mi that have been missing from the sandwich scene in San Francisco — and you know this town loves a big sandwich.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO