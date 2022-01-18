Norwegian mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute during parole hearing

Anders Breivik appeared before the court for a parole hearing after serving 10 years behind bars. Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB scanpix via AP

Norwegian mass murder Anders Behring Breivik gave a Nazi salute and flashed a white power symbol at a parole hearing where he argued to be released early from prison on Tuesday, claiming that he had been “brainwashed” into carrying out his attacks.

The far-right extremist, who killed 77 people in Norway — mostly teenagers — during shocking car bomb and shooting attacks in Oslo and at a Labor Party youth camp on July 22, 2011, put up the white supremacist salute and made a white power symbol with his fingers as he entered Telemark District Court.

“I was brainwashed,” Breivik told the court. “The order was … to re-establish the Third Reich. And how to do that is up to each soldier.”

Appearing before the court with a shaven head and black suit, the convicted killer also brought signs that read, “Stop Your Genocide Against Our White Nations” and “Nazi-Civil-War.”

In his speech that lasted more than an hour, Breivik insisted he’s longer a threat to society and should be freed now that he’s served 10 years of his sentence.

“Today, I strongly dissociate myself from violence and terror,” Breivik said. “I hereby give you my word of honor that this is behind me forever.”

Breivik, whose application for early release last year was rejected, offered to live in a non-Western country or the Arctic if granted parole.

He blamed his killing spree due to online radicalization by a leaderless network of far-right extremists who motivated him to act.

Breivik also vowed to keep supporting white supremacist and Nazi ideologies, but said he would do say in non-violent means.

Earlier Tuesday, a judge told Breivik to put the signs he carried into court away as prosecutors presented their case.

“I don’t want to see anything of the kind when the prosecutor speaks,” said Judge Dag Bjørvik.

Breivik, who has legally changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen, is serving the maximum 21-year prison term allowed under Norwegian law, but that sentence can be extended indefinitely as long as he’s considered a danger to society. Despite the magnitude of his crimes, he can apply for parole after serving 10 years.

“Our position is that it is necessary with [continued] confinement to protect society,” prosecutor Hulda Karlsdottir told Reuters.

The hearing marks the latest courtroom antics by Breivik, who also made a Nazi salute during a proceeding in 2016 in a bid to improve conditions inside the Norwegian prison where he’s being held.

Prosecutors argued Tuesday that he’s still a clear danger to the public.

“The main topic here is the danger associated with release,” Karlsdottir said.

Relatives of survivors had feared that the hearing would provide Breivik with a public platform to further expose his extremist views while experts have said he’s unlikely to be granted an early release.

“The only thing I am afraid of is if he has the opportunity to talk freely and convey his extreme views to people who have the same mindset,” Lisbeth Kristine Røyneland, who runs a family and survivors support group, told the Associated Press prior to the hearing.

In 2016, Breivik entered a courtroom during a bid to improve conditions at a Norwegian prison while putting up a clenched fist, portraying himself as a crusader trying to protect Norway and Europe from Muslim immigration.

Four years earlier, he was convicted on murder and terrorism charges and found criminally sane, rejecting prosecutors’ views that he was psychotic at the time.

Breivik has also said he regretted not killing more people during the massacre, apologizing to “militant nationalists” in 2012 while drawing attention to his hateful ideology. The killing was the worst act of violence in the country since World War II.

Tuesday’s hearing is expected to last a maximum of four days, with a decision expected about a week later. If Breivik’s request for release is denied, he can apply for a new parole hearing in one year.

With Post wires