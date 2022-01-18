Epic clearance sale: Snag up to 75% off Old Navy today

Wayfair knows that January is a time to refresh and reset, to take stock of what we have and what we need for our living spaces. And this weekend, the home retailer is giving customers another chance to save big. From January 14-18, shop their January 72-Hour Clearance Sale and score on top-rated home goods. The sale features markdowns of up to 60% off on everything you need to reorganize your home from furniture to storage solutions to kitchen appliances, mattresses, home decor and more.

