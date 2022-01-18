Nutanix CEO: Here's what it takes to make the cloud invisible

Cloud storage has been a welcome solution over the last few years, but despite that, problems have arisen from its usage and how application providers access the content from files and documents without the owner's authorization. And, as more and more organizations move to the cloud, security has continued to be a huge issue and ransomware has become an even bigger, ongoing threat for organizations around the world. Founded in 2013, GarbleCloud set out to enhance the security and privacy of data in the cloud while ensuring that data owners and administrators remain in ultimate control. Based in Silicon Valley, GarbleCloud allows enterprises and individuals to protect their documents and files stored in platforms such as Google Drive, Google Workspace, and Dropbox today by enabling user-controlled encryption of data, without compromising functionality. With GarbleCloud, enterprises can see, manage, and protect all their cloud files from a single, convenient interface-no software downloads or installation required.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO