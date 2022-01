A mother-of-three was reunited with her cat, who had been missing for eight months, after recognising his meow during a phone call.Rachael Lawrence, of Braintree in Essex said she “recognised” a meow in the background when she rang the vet to check on her other cat Torvi, 11 months, who was in for a procedure.The 40-year-old said she asked if it was Torvi meowing but was told, “No, that’s just a stray we had brought in a week ago”.I cried. I’m talking snot bubble cries. I was howlingRachael LawrenceHer older cat Barnaby, who is almost two years old, went...

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO