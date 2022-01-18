ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, NY

Lisbon angler wins prize in Waddington

northcountrynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnderson Sovie, Lisbon, is given a tackle box from organizer Greg Mintz...

www.northcountrynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

NATO members scramble to support Ukraine amid Russian threat

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
MILITARY
NBC News

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency due to Covid-19

Adele apologized to fans in a teary video on Thursday announcing that she is postponing her anticipated Las Vegas residency due to Covid. "I'm so sorry," the singer said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

Texas judge blocks Biden's federal worker vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — A U.S. judge in Texas issued a nationwide injunction on Friday barring the federal government from enforcing President Joe Biden's requirement that federal workers without qualifying medical or religious exemptions be vaccinated for COVID-19. Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed to the District Court for the Southern District of Texas by then-President Donald Trump, ruled that opponents of Mr. Biden's vaccination mandate for federal employees were likely to succeed at trial and blocked the government from enforcing the requirement.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waddington, NY
City
Lisbon, NY
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to sit for interview

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump , former President Trump 's daughter and one of his White House advisers, to voluntarily sit down with the committee. The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump family...
POTUS
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angler#Fish#Fobare S Pond
Reuters

U.S. charges Texas man for threatening Georgia election officials

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday announced it has charged a Texas man with making violent threats against Georgia election and government officials. The indictment marked the first case brought by a federal task force formed in response to a wave of intimidation that has engulfed election administrators since the 2020 presidential vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy