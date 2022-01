The Boston Celtics made a rather surprising deal Tuesday night that landed them two rather intriguing commodities in Bol Bol and PJ Dozier from the Denver Nuggets. With this transaction, the shamrocks have officially kicked off their trade season in a small, yet seriously intriguing fashion due to the potential that a healthy Bol possesses (7-2 with a 7-8 wingspan who can handle the ball and space the floor), but, looking at the state of the C’s roster, more moves must be made should they wish to get their pedestrian season moving in the right direction and, according to recent rumblings, they could be coming sometime soon.

