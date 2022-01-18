WJZ Seeks Entries For 2022 Black History Oratory Competition

Students grades 6 through 12 in New York’s 17th Congressional District should submit videos reenacting their favorite moment in Black history for a chance to win. Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY) launched his annual Black History Month Creative Competition for the second year in a row. To commemorate this historic month, Jones encourages students throughout his district in grades 6 through 12 to submit videos reenacting their favorite moment in Black history by posting them to social media. Once all videos are submitted, the winners will be announced on Monday, February 28, 2022 where one winner from each grade will be chosen for an opportunity to meet with the Congressman.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO