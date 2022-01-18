ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WJZ Seeks Entries For 2022 Black History Oratory Competition

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis annual oratory competition invites Maryland students in grades...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

jacksonvillefreepress.com

Black History Spelling Bee Launched

In 2021, Zaila Avant-Garde, age 14 from Harvey, Louisiana became the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee in almost 100 years. To ensure that Jacksonville students stay on the map for academic wordsmithing, the inaugural ‘Black Inventors and Their Inventions’ spelling bee was held inside the Community Rehabilitation Center.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
riverjournalonline.com

Rep. Mondaire Jones Launches Second Annual Black History Month Creative Competition

Students grades 6 through 12 in New York’s 17th Congressional District should submit videos reenacting their favorite moment in Black history for a chance to win. Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY) launched his annual Black History Month Creative Competition for the second year in a row. To commemorate this historic month, Jones encourages students throughout his district in grades 6 through 12 to submit videos reenacting their favorite moment in Black history by posting them to social media. Once all videos are submitted, the winners will be announced on Monday, February 28, 2022 where one winner from each grade will be chosen for an opportunity to meet with the Congressman.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fontana Herald News

Entries are sought for Black History Month Parade and Expo in Fontana

Entries are being sought for the annual Black History Month Parade and Expo, which will be held in Fontana on Saturday, Feb. 26. The parade, which will include marching bands and drill/dance teams, will take place at 10 a.m. on Citrus Avenue and Summit Avenue, north of the Route 210 Freeway.
FONTANA, CA
arlingtonmagazine.com

In Virginia, a History of Protests by Black Transit Riders

On March 6, 1933, Miller Brockett was cooling his heels in the Arlington County jail. As far as law enforcement was concerned, the 23-year-old Black resident of Arlington’s Halls Hill neighborhood had committed a crime—assaulting a bus driver who’d ordered him to move to the back of a bus in accordance with Virginia’s segregationist Jim Crow laws. Brockett saw his act as a form of righteous protest.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theurbannews.com

Black History Month Essay Contest

The Black History Collective of Henderson County, NC, presents a writing contest for Black History Month. Youth ages 10-19 are encouraged to write about the ways an African American invention has made life easier. Include information abut the inventor, the date the invention was created, and how it is used in everyday life. How has the invention impacted your life? While learning about the numerous inventors, have fun and select one to write about.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
whatsupmag.com

City Presents Black History Month Speaker Series

Virtual and In-Person Events to Feature Annapolis’ Past, Present and Future. Annapolis, MD – The City of Annapolis will host a series of three speaker events, “The State of Black Annapolis,” to coincide with Black History Month. The speaker series will kick off from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 with four speakers walking attendees through Annapolis’ “Past” in the areas of Economics, Education, Elections and Entertainment.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Thursday among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices. To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow. You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here. Schools Closures Anne Arundel County Public Schools, closed Archbishop Curley High School, virtual learning Baltimore County Public Schools, closed Carroll County Public Schools, closed Catholic High School of Baltimore, closed Cecil County Schools, closed Frederick County Public Schools, closed Glenelg Country School, closed Greater Grace Christian Academy, closed Harford County...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Co. announced as #1 in Child Support collection/arrears paid in Maryland

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey is pleased to announce that, as of December 31, 2021, his Child Support Division ranked #1 in the State of Maryland in the percent of child support collected and arrears paid.  In the first quarter of FY 2022, the Division helped to collect more than $133,000 in purge payments.  […] The post Calvert Co. announced as #1 in Child Support collection/arrears paid in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

County to Begin Distributing N95 Masks at Libraries on Friday

The county will begin distributing free N95 masks, in addition to COVID–19 at-home test kits, at library branches beginning Friday, Jan. 21, officials announced. “A key element that helps reduce community transmission is the wearing of a high-quality face covering,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a press release. “We know that masks work and having these higher quality face masks as compared to simple face coverings, increases protection.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Romesentinel.com

Old Forge Library seeks entries for Poetry and Art Contest and Exhibit

OLD FORGE — Old Forge Library is accepting entries to the annual Community Extravaganza Poetry and Art Contest and Exhibit, “Happiness Is” Jan. 8-21. Formerly known as the Poetry & Illustration contest, it is one of the library’s most long-standing and beloved events. It returns after a year off due to the pandemic.
OLD FORGE, NY
CBS Baltimore

Final Day Of School In Anne Arundel County Will Now Be June 24, District Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to today’s closure for winter weather, Anne Arundel County Schools has moved the final day of classes to Friday, June 24, the school system said. The last day for teachers is Monday, June 27. Today's closing moves the last day of school for students to Friday, June 24. The last day for teachers is now Monday, June 27. — AACPS (@AACountySchools) January 20, 2022 According to a calendar on the school system’s site, the last days for students and teachers were, respectively, June 22 and June 23.  
BALTIMORE, MD
secondwavemedia.com

Mobile museum sees Black history on the move in Howell

Dr. Khalid el-Hakim has finally found a sense of normalcy again, now that it’s 2022. His 10-year run of hopping on and off planes with bustling suitcases full of African-American memorabilia stopped suddenly in 2020 (along with everything else) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His in-person exhibitions were replaced with Facebook Live and Zoom presentations. Things improved a bit in 2021 but he’s still running a mix of virtual and live showings.
HOWELL, MI
cbslocal.com

WJZ’s Black History Oratory Competition 2022

WJZ’s 2022 Black History Oratory Competition is underway. The annual competition invites Maryland students in grades 9 through 12 to write an original essay of 500 words based on a prompt provided to them. The entry period runs from Jan. 1 through Jan. 25, 2022. This year, participants are...
SOCIETY
cbslocal.com

Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Thursday among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices. To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow.
BALTIMORE, MD

