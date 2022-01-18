WJZ Seeks Entries For 2022 Black History Oratory Competition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Thursday among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.
To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow.
You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here.
Schools
Closures
Anne Arundel County Public Schools, closed
Archbishop Curley High School, virtual learning
Baltimore County Public Schools, closed
Carroll County Public Schools, closed
Catholic High School of Baltimore, closed
Cecil County Schools, closed
Frederick County Public Schools, closed
Glenelg Country School, closed
Greater Grace Christian Academy, closed
Harford County...
