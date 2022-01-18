ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed & 16-Year-Old Wounded In East Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting that unfolded in East Baltimore early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Patrol officers looking into several ShotSpotter alerts about 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of Robb Street found a 30-year-old man shot in the head, Baltimore Police said.

The unnamed victim did not survive.

Not long afterward, a 16-year-old boy walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower extremities, saying he was shot in the same area, according to police.

The teen’s injuries are not considered life-threatening and he is expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

James Shipman
3d ago

condolences to the family and friends🙏🕊... Dear God please enable the authorities to apprehend the shooter / shooters in Jesus name amen🙏❤💛🖤💟🙏⚖🙏❗❗❗

