ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Man Arrested After Stealing Prisoner Van, Crashing Into 2 Police Vehicles

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2DZL_0dohq7vb00
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A 40-year-old man was arrested after stealing an Atlantic City Police Department prisoner van and ramming it into two marked patrol cars, authorities said.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., Friday, Atlantic City police officers William Akins and Jarae Langford were at the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building when they were alerted by a concerned citizen that there was a man attempting to steal their marked patrol vehicle, which was parked on Atlantic Avenue. The officers immediately investigated and witnessed Jason Urbaniak attempting to open the locked driver’s side door to the patrol vehicle, police said.

Urbaniak was confronted by officers and admitted to the officers that he was attempting to steal their police vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident. Urbaniak was lodged in the police department’s holding facility for processing of attempted burglary charges.

At approximately 10:50 p.m., Urbaniak was released from the holding facility on a summons for his charges. After being released, Urbaniak allegedly entered a parked Atlantic City Police Department prisoner van, police said. He was able to manipulate the ignition of the van and start the vehicle before driving off. Police communications was immediately notified of the stolen van. Minutes later, Officer Tyler Daily located the stolen prisoner van in the 200 block of North Iowa Avenue. Additional responding officers arrived on the scene and pulled behind the van to conduct a motor vehicle stop. Without warning, Urbaniak began to reverse the van, accelerated at a high rate of speed, and rammed the van into two marked patrol vehicles causing extensive damage, police said. Officers were able to take Urbaniak into custody without further incident.

As a result of the crash, Officer Consuelo Maldonado suffered a minor injury and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released. Urbaniak was not injured in the crash.

An investigation into how Urbaniak was able to start the van is currently underway.

Urbaniak, of Blackwood, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police, two counts of attempted aggravated assault on police, two counts of assault by auto, theft of a motor vehicle, eluding, and criminal attempt burglary, police said.

Urbaniak was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Cars
City
Blackwood, NJ
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Driver Killed In Route 1 Central Jersey Crash: Prosecutor

An 18-year-old driver died after her vehicle struck a vacant building on Route 1 in Edison, authorities said. Diana Somarriba, of South Brunswick, sent her car into a building on the southbound side of Route 1 near Fox Road around 10:25 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said.
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After Shots Fired In Springfield

A 16-year-old teen was arrested in Western Mass after he allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired two shots. The incident took place on Thursday, Jan. 20, near Meredith Street in Springfield. Officers of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit were conducting surveillance on Eldridge Street when several individuals walked...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Vehicles#Police Department
Daily Voice

74-Year-Old Woman Killed In South Jersey House Fire: Police

A 74-year-old woman was killed in a house fire, authorities said. At 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Medford police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to the 100 block of Taunton Boulevard. Emergency responders arrived on location within minutes of the calls and found fire coming out of the first and second-floor windows,...
MEDFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Reward Offered For Armed Robber Wanted In Central PA

A 23-year-old man is wanted in connection to a robbery in central Pennsylvania, according to a release by the police. The Susquehanna Township Police Department have issued a warrant for Sedik Tavon Clayton on charges of robbery, firearm possession and simple assault. Details on the robbery we're not released. Crime...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Man With Sword, Fake Gun Assaults PA Mini-Market Owner

A man armed with a sword and a fake gun assaulted a small business owner during an attempted robbery, according to the police. Megnath Khadka, 24, of Ohio, has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at Fresh Mini-Mart located at 2805 Market Street Road l in Penbrook, according.to area police.
PENBROOK, PA
Daily Voice

Arrest Announced In Theft Of 10 Range Rovers Worth $740,000 From Paramus Dealership

Paramus police on Friday announced an arrest in the thefts of 10 Range Rovers worth a combined $740,000 from a local dealership last summer. The vehicles were snatched after a lock on a security gate was cut open and a key taken from a lockbox at Jaguar Land Rover of Paramus on southbound Route 17 shortly after 4:30 a.m. last Sept. 7, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
200K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy