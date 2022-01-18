ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PaleyFest 2022: Ghosts, Cobra Kai, Superman & Lois, Hacks, NCIS Shows and More Among In-Person Panels

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
PaleyFest 2022 has unveiled its in-person slate for this year’s event, and it includes superheroes and supernatural spirits.

The lineup for the annual TV festival, which will take place from April 2-10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, will kick off with a panel for This Is Us ‘ final season. The event will also recognize two other shows that will be saying goodbye, AMC’s Better Call Saul and ABC’s black-ish .

Other panel highlights include CBS’ freshman comedy Ghosts , The CW’s Superman & Loi s, Netflix’s Emily in Paris and an evening celebrating the NCIS universe.

“We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival celebrating creative excellence in television,” Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center for Media, said in a statement. “PaleyFest returns in person to the Dolby Theatre for the first time in three years, offering Paley Members and devoted TV fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the stars and creative talent behind some of television’s biggest hits. We thank our friends at Citi, The William S. Paley Foundation, and our studio and network partners, for their continued support in making PaleyFest possible.”​

Tickets go on sale to Paley Members and Citi cardmembers starting today, Jan. 18, at 7 am PT and to the general public on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7 am PT; visit paleyfest.org for more information.

The full lineup for PaleyFest 2022 and participating talent (subject to change) is below:

Saturday, April 2 at 7 pm PT

This Is Us (NBC) | Creator Dan Fogelman and stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, with additional guests to be announced.

Sunday, April 3 at 2 pm PT

Superman & Lois (The CW) | Showrunner Todd Helbing and stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth ‘Bitsie’ Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner

Sunday, April 3 at 7 pm PT

black-ish (ABC) | Executive producer/star Anthony Anderson, showrunner Courtney Lilly and cast members Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jenifer Lewis

Wednesday, April 6 at 7:30 pm PT

Ghosts and The Neighborhood (CBS) | Ghosts co-showrunner Joseph Port and stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long; The Neighborhood executive producers/stars Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, showrunner Meg DeLoatch and cast members Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears

Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 pm PT

Hacks (HBO Max) | Creators Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, executive producer Michael Schur and stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Meg Stalter, Mark Indelicato

Friday, April 8 at 7:30 pm PT

Cobra Kai (Netflix) | Stars/executive producers Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, EPs Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Writer and Hayden Schlossberg, and cast members Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand

Saturday, April 9 at 2 pm PT

Riverdale (The CW) | Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and stars K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, with additional guests to be announced.

Saturday, April 9 at 7 pm PT

Better Call Saul (AMC) | Creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, plus stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito

Sunday, April 10 at 2 pm PT

NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS) | NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Rocky Carroll, Gary Cole; NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner Shane Brennan, executive producer R. Scott Gimmill and stars Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, Gerald McRaney; NCIS: Hawai’i executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber, plus stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, Kian Talan

Sunday, April 10 at 7 pm PT

Emily in Paris (Netflix) | Showrunner Darren Starr, star/producer Lily Collins and cast members Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Camille Razat, with additional guests to be announced.

IN THIS ARTICLE
TVLine

TVLine

