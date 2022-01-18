ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl, 12, in critical condition after being hit by car

By Katharine Hay
 3 days ago

A 12-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Falkirk.

The child was struck by a Ford Focus when she was crossing King Street near to its junction with Union Street in Stenhousemuir on Monday at about 3pm.

Police and ambulance attended and the young pedestrian was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

She was later transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where hospital staff have described her condition as critical.

Officers are yet to confirm whether the driver, a 35-year-old man, was injured in the crash.

Police Scotland has since launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident.

Sergeant David Ross said: “This is a busy area and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to police to contact us.

“I would also appeal to drivers on the road at the time who have dash-cam footage to come forward too.

“Anyone with information that may assist our investigation into this crash should contact 101 with reference number 1792 of January 17.”

