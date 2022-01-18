ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

By Mark Mann-Bryans
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Qykx_0dohpz2100

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.

The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.

Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYrr8_0dohpz2100

However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following short-term injury problems.

The rules for the Carabao Cup, governed by the EFL rather than the Premier League, also offer a wider scope to those players who are deemed to be available for the competition.

The first leg finished goalless at Anfield last week, with Granit Xhaka sent off in the first-half for the visitors.

The match at the Emirates Stadium should have been the first of the two-legged semi-final but it was rearranged after a number of positive coronavirus cases for the Reds.

Chelsea await the winners of Thursday’s tie in the final, scheduled to take place at Wembley on February 27.

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

As it happened: Arsenal 0 - 2 Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Semi Final

After a positive start from Arsenal a Diogo doubled sealed Liverpool's fate and sent them through to the final of the Carabao Cup. They face Chelsea at Wembley next month!. A close call but he's on side. Jota is played through and with a bouncing ball he beats Ramsdale to it and dinks it over the Englishman in goal to double his tally and the scoreboard!
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unique talent with ‘insane’ skill-set – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is a unique talent with an “insane” skill-set.The right-back took his tally of assists this season to 14 with a couple in the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg victory over Arsenal on Thursday.Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller and Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi – both forwards – have created more goals than the England international.Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 64Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain) - 47Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 44“I don’t know anybody who is like Trent. Who is a right-back and is that decisive and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Granit Xhaka
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Efl Cup#League Cup#The Premier League#Efl#Carabaocup#Arsenal#Anfield#Reds
The Independent

Can goal-shy Wolves claim European place through their exemplary defensive record?

Saturday, 3pm matches don’t always feature teams in the spotlight, those creating the biggest stories, so it’s a change of pace this weekend. Newcastle - and all the money and mayhem that comes with them right now - are in action at the same time as Manchester United host West Ham, both those sides fighting it out for a Champions League or Europa League spot.And so are Wolverhampton Wanderers.Bruno Lage’s side haven’t yet taken too much focus in the wider Premier League picture, but perhaps they are about to. They have won only one fewer than Man United, lost only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur visit Leicester City tonight in a rescheduled Premier League match as both sides look to catch up on postponed fixtures. Both Spurs and Leicester have had four games called off this season, including this past weekend, and therefore have several matches in hand on the teams above them in the table. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedAntonio Conte’s Spurs sit four points off West Ham and the Champions League places, having played four games less than the Hammers, and would boost their top four bid with a victory tonight. Leicester, meanwhile,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea looking over their shoulders amid dip in form, Kepa Arrizabalaga admits

Kepa Arrizabalaga admits Chelsea are starting to look over their shoulder in the battle for Champions League qualification after their slump continued with a 1-1 draw at Brighton.The third-placed Blues topped the Premier League table early last month but a dismal run of just two wins from nine top-flight outings since has left their title challenge in tatters.Pressure is growing on manager Thomas Tuchel with his side now 12 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, having also played a game more.In addition, London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal could soon start to threaten Chelsea’s position in the top four as they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Brentford and Manchester United meet for the first time in the Premier League in a rearranged clash at the Brentford Community Stadium.One of a number of fixtures to have been postponed in mid-December, Brentford host Ralf Rangnick’s side after a recent drop in form that has seen the London club slip to 14th in their debut Premier League campaign.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedThe visitors could be boosted by the return of a number of key players who missed their draw with Aston Villa, and know that an uptick in form is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City are ‘by far the best’ and have Premier League title sewn up, claims Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Manchester City already have the Premier League title in the bag ahead of their visit to St Mary’s.Reigning champions City travel to the south coast 11 points clear of second-placed Liverpool following a remarkable 12-match winning run.Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and third-placed Chelsea had threatened to make it one of the most exciting title races in years before significantly falling off the pace in recent weeks.Hasenhuttl, who masterminded a creditable goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in September, is in awe of the way Pep Guardiola’s relentless side have blown away their rivals.“If it wouldn’t be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich out of relegation zone as Josh Sargent double earns win over Watford

Josh Sargent struck twice to lift Norwich out of the relegation zone in a 3-0 win over 10-man Watford at Vicarage Road which piled more pressure on Claudio Ranieri.The 21-year-old had not found the net in the English top flight since his summer move from Werder Bremen until his improvised flick broke the deadlock in the 51st minute.Sargent then headed home from a well-weighted Milot Rashica cross for his and Norwich’s second of the game, as the win saw the club climb out of the bottom three.Emmanuel Dennis was shown a second yellow card soon after for a high...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football transfer rumours: Newcastle make second swoop for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard

What the papers sayNewcastle have made a second loan offer for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard after a first offer for the 29-year-old midfielder was reportedly knocked back on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail. Lingard is said to prefer a loan to St James’ Park, but United are looking for a sale this month before his contract runs out in the summer.The same paper also reports the Magpies have made a £15.4million bid for 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands left-back Mitchel Bakker.Fabio Cannavaro, former Italy defender and China coach, has been interviewed by Everton in their search for a new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

445K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy