ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 23-29

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JbXw_0dohpy9I00

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 23-29:

Jan. 23: Actor Chita Rivera is 89. Actor-director Lou Antonio (“Cool Hand Luke”) is 88. Jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton is 79. Actor Gil Gerard is 79. Singer Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 74. Bassist-keyboardist Bill Cunningham of The Box Tops is 72. Actor Richard Dean Anderson (“MacGyver”) is 72. Singer-guitarist Robin Zander of Cheap Trick is 69. Singer Anita Baker is 64. Bassist Earl Falconer of UB40 is 63. Actor Peter Mackenzie (“black-ish”) is 61. Actor Boris McGiver (“House of Cards,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 60. Actor Gail O’Grady (“American Dreams,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 59. Actor Mariska Hargitay (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 58. Singer Marc Nelson (Az Yet) is 51. “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell is 48. Actor Tiffani Thiessen (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) is 48. Bassist Nick Harmer of Death Cab For Cutie is 47. Actor Lindsey Kraft (“Living Biblically”) is 42.

Jan. 24: Fiddler Doug Kershaw is 86. Singer Ray Stevens is 83. Singer Aaron Neville is 81. Singer Neil Diamond is 81. Actor Michael Ontkean (“Twin Peaks”) is 76. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 72. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 71. Actor William Allen Young (“Code Black,” “Moesha”) is 68. Keyboardist-turned-TV personality Jools Holland (Squeeze) is 64. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 61. Drummer Keech Rainwater of Lonestar is 59. Comedian Phil LaMarr (“Mad TV”) is 55. Singer Sleepy Brown of Society of Soul is 52. Actor Matthew Lillard (“Scooby-Doo,” ″She’s All That”) is 52. Actor Merrilee McCommas (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Family Law”) is 51. Singer Beth Hart is 50. Actor Ed Helms (“The Office”) is 48. Actor Christina Moses (“A Million Little Things”) is 44. Actor Tatyana Ali (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 43. Guitarist Mitchell Marlow of Fliter is 43. Actor Carrie Coon (“Leftovers”) is 41. Actor Daveed Diggs (“black-ish”) is 40. Actor Justin Baldoni (“Jane The Virgin”) is 38. Actor Mischa Barton (“The O.C.”) is 36.

Jan. 25: Country singer Claude Gray is 90. Actor Leigh Taylor-Young (“Peyton Place,” ″Soylent Green”) is 77. Actor Dinah Manoff (film’s “Grease,” TV’s “Empty Nest”) is 66. Actor Jenifer Lewis (“The Preacher’s Wife”, “The PJ’s”) is 65. Drummer Mike Burch of River Road is 56. Singer Kina (Brownstone) is 53. Actor-TV personality China Kantner is 51. Actor Ana Ortiz (“Devious Maids,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 51. Drummer Joe Sirois of Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 50. Guitarist Matt Odmark of Jars of Clay is 48. Actor Mia Kirshner (“The L Word,” “24”) is 47. Actor Christine Lakin (“Family Guy,” “Step By Step”) is 43. Singer Alicia Keys is 42. Actor Michael Trevino (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 37. Bassist Calum Hood of 5 Seconds to Summer is 26. Actor Olivia Edward (“Better Things”) is 15.

Jan. 26: Sports announcer-actor Bob Uecker is 87. Actor Scott Glenn is 83. Singer Jean Knight is 79. Actor Richard Portnow (“Trumbo,” ″The Sopranos”) is 75. Drummer Corky Laing of Mountain is 74. Actor David Strathairn is 73. Musician Lucinda Williams is 69. Percussionist Norman Hassan of UB40 is 64. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is 64. Keyboardist Charlie Gillingham of Counting Crowes is 63. Guitarist Andrew Ridgeley (Wham!) is 59. Singer Jazzie B of Soul II Soul is 59. Actor Paul Johansson (“One Tree Hill”) is 58. Actor Bryan Callen (“The Goldbergs”) is 55. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 52. Actor Nate Mooney (“American Odyssey,” ″It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”) is 50. Actor Jennifer Crystal (“House,” “Once and Again”) is 49. Drummer Chris Hesse of Hoobastank is 48. Actor Gilles Marini (“Sex and the City”) is 46. Actor Sara Rue (“Mom,” ″Less Than Perfect”) is 44. Actor Colin O’Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time”) is 41. Guitarist Michael Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 39.

Jan. 27: Actor James Cromwell (“Murder in the First,” ″Babe”) is 82. Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is 78. Singer Nedra Talley of The Ronettes is 76. Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov is 74. Country singer Cheryl White of The Whites is 67. Guitarist Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters is 67. Actor Mimi Rogers is 66. Guitarist Janick Gers of Iron Maiden is 65. Actor Susanna Thompson (“Arrow”) is 64. TV host Keith Olbermann is 63. Singer Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 61. Keyboardist Gillian Gilbert (New Order) is 61. Actor Tamlyn Tomita (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 59. Actor Bridget Fonda is 58. Actor Alan Cumming (“Spy Kids”) is 57. Singer Mike Patton (Faith No More) is 54. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 54. Rapper Tricky is 54. Guitarist Michael Kulas of James is 53. Comedian Patton Oswalt is 53. Actor Josh Randall (“Ed”) is 50. Country singer Kevin Denney is 44. Drummer Andrew Lee of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 36. Drummer Matt Sanchez of American Authors is 36. Actor-musician Braeden Lemasters of Wallows (TV’s “Men of a Certain Age”) is 26.

Jan. 28: Actor Nicholas Pryor (“Risky Business”) is 87. Actor Alan Alda is 86. Actor Susan Howard (“Dallas”) is 80. Marthe Keller (“Marathon Man”) is 77. Actor Barbi Benton is 72. Director Frank Darabont (“The Green Mile,” “The Shawshank Redemption”) is 63. Guitarist Dave Sharp of The Alarm is 63. Singer Sam Phillips is 60. Guitarist Dan Spitz (Anthrax) is 59. Bassist Greg Cook of Ricochet is 57. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 55. Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is 54. Rap artist DJ Muggs with Cypress Hill is 54. Rapper Rakim is 54. Actor Kathryn Morris (“Cold Case”) is 53. Humorist Mo Rocca is 53. Keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna of Fitz and the Tantrums is 52. Singer Anthony Hamilton is 51. Singer Monifah is 50. Actor Gillian Vigman (“The Hangover” films) is 50. Keyboardist Brandon Bush (Train) is 49. Actor Terri Conn (“One Life To Live”) is 47. Rapper Rick Ross is 45. Singer Joey Fatone of ’N Sync is 45. Actor Angelique Cabral (“Life in Pieces”) is 43. Actor Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) is 43. Singer Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys is 42. Actor Vinny Chhibber (“The Red Line”) is 42. Actor Elijah Wood (“The Lord of the Rings”) is 41. Rapper J. Cole is 37. Actor Alexandra Krosney (“Last Man Standing”) is 34. Actor Yuri Sardarov (“Chicago Fire”) is 34. Actor Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”) is 24.

Jan. 29: Actor Katharine Ross is 82. Actor Tom Selleck is 77. Singer Bettye LaVette is 76. Actor Marc Singer is 74. Actor Ann Jillian is 72. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 69. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 69. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 68. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 66. Actor Diane Delano (“The Ellen Show,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 65. Actor Judy Norton (“The Waltons”) is 64. Guitarist Johnny Spampinato of NRBQ is 63. Drummer David Baynton-Power of James is 61. Bassist Eddie Jackson of Queensryche is 61. Actor Nicholas Turturro (“NYPD Blue”) is 60. Singer-guitarist Roddy Frame of Aztec Camera is 58. Director-actor Ed Burns is 54. Actor Sam Trammell (“True Blood”) is 53. Actor Heather Graham is 52. Actor Sharif Atkins (“White Collar,” ″ER”) is 47. Actor Sara Gilbert is 47. Actor Kelly Packard (“Baywatch”) is 47. Actor Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) is 45. Actor Sam Jaeger (“Parenthood”) is 45. Former “The View” co-host Jedediah Bila is 43. Actor Andrew Keegan (“Party of Five”) is 43. Actor Jason James Richter (“Free Willy”) is 42. Guitarist Jonny Lang is 41. Singer Adam Lambert (“American Idol”) is 40. Country singer Eric Paslay is 39.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Here Are All the Aquarius Celebrities—Including Jennifer Aniston, Harry Styles & More

Oprah Winfrey, Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston are just a few Aquarius celebrities born between late January and early December. Aquarius is the 11th of 12 astrological sign in the zodiac and originates from the constellation Aquarius, which is Latin for “water-carrier” or “cup-carrier.” It’s old astrological symbol are waves, a representation of water. According to Horoscope.com, Aquarius—who are born between January 20 and February 18—are often described as independent, enigmatical and unique. “There is no one quite like an Aquarius, and because each is so incredibly individual, it can be tough to describe them as a group,” the site reads....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mace Neufeld, Producer of Jack Ryan Blockbusters, Dies at 93

Mace Neufeld, the producer who backed all five movies based on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan CIA analyst, including The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger, has died. He was 93. Neufeld, a former talent/personal manager who represented the likes of Don Adams and The Carpenters, wrote a song for Sammy Davis Jr. and snapped a famous post-World War II photograph that was a contender for the Pulitzer Prize, died Friday in his sleep at his Beverly Hills home, a member of his production company told The Hollywood Reporter. A Neufeld company also produced the groundbreaking 1980s CBS...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
CELEBRITIES
Majic 107.5/97.5

Roberta Flack Recovers From Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

Music icon Roberta Flack is the latest vaccinated and boosted individual to catch a COVID-19 breakthrough infection, and the singer credits the experimental drug cocktails for saving her life. In a statement shared on social media, she said, “I tested in early January and was told, ‘COVID-19 Positive.’ However, the vaccines and booster worked and protected me from severe […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rakim
Person
Corky Laing
Person
Nick Mason
Person
Yakov Smirnoff
Person
Scott Glenn
Person
Janick Gers
Person
Dinah Manoff
Person
James Cromwell
Person
Jedediah Bila
Variety

Amy Poehler on Her Sundance Documentary ‘Lucy and Desi’ and Being ‘Open’ to Hosting Oscars

Believe it or not (actually, it’s probably easy to believe), there was a time when pregnant women were deemed too risqué for broadcast television. That changed when Lucille Ball was memorably rushed to the hospital to give birth on “I Love Lucy,” the groundbreaking sitcom that co-starred her real-life husband Desi Arnaz and left an indelible mark on show business. “Lucy and Desi,” a new documentary from director Amy Poehler, explores the unlikely rise to fame and enduring legacy of two comedy icons who broke barriers and subverted expectations about what it means to be an all-American couple. In advance of the movie’s premiere at Sundance Film Festival on Jan....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cher, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Marlee Matlin Lead Tributes to Meat Loaf: “A Gentle Hearted Powerhouse Rockstar”

Hollywood is remembering the life and legacy of Meat Loaf, one of rock’s greatest showmen, after his death at 74 was announced by his family on Friday. Born Marvin Lee Aday, the rock superstar beloved by millions was known for albums like Bat Out of Hell — one of the top-selling albums in history selling more than 40 million copies globally —  as well as a number of power anthems, including “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Throughout his career, Meat Loaf performed on stage around...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Birthdays#Mad Tv#The Box Tops#Cheap Trick#Ub40#House Of Cards#Nypd Blue#Death Cab
The Independent

AARP to honor Lily Tomlin with Movies for Grownups Award

Lily Tomlin is this year's recipient of AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor. The 82-year-old actor, comedian and star of “Grace and Frankie” and “9 to 5” will receive the honor at the AARP's annual Best Movies and TV for Grownups ceremony, the group announced Wednesday. The 20th anniversary virtual event, hosted by Alan Cumming will be telecast on “Great Performances” on PBS on March 18 .“We are thrilled to honor Lily Tomlin, a trailblazer whose six-decade career as an actress, comedian, writer and advocate continues to break through boundaries today,” AARP CEO Jo...
MOVIES
weebly.com

what to watch online this week - JAN 17-23

1968 – a year of protest that divided America. As two men fight to become the next President, all eyes are on the battle between two others. In a new television format, the conservative William F Buckley Jr. and liberal Gore Vidal feud nightly, debating the moral landscape of a shattered nation. Little do they know they're about to open up a new frontier in American politics, and transform television news forever.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jon Stewart To Receive Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Jon Stewart will receive the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the organization announced today. The award will be presented at a gala performance on Sunday, April 24, in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. “I am truly honored to receive this award,” Stewart said in a statement. “I have long admired and been influenced by the work of Mark Twain, or, as he was known by his given name, Samuel Leibowitz.” The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Moulin Rouge! review: Ostentatious, absurd and ravishing

For those still seeking out a post-lockdown hedonistic high, Moulin Rouge! (based, of course, on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film) makes a brave attempt at scratching that itch. The film is an alchemical delight – romantic and craven, tawdry and glamorous. Moulin Rouge! The Musical isn’t quite as potent, nor does it have that edge of seediness that makes Luhrmann’s film so intriguing, instead investing in a level of opulence designed to overstimulate. Designer Derek McLane covers the Piccadilly Theatre’s walls in crushed red velvet, a working windmill spins in the royal box, and a main character makes her entrance on...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WKMI

Louie Anderson, Actor and Comedian, Dies at 68

It seems like 2022 has started with a deluge of celebrity deaths, and here is yet another one: Louie Anderson, the popular standup comedian, actor, and game show host has died. He passed away on Friday morning after recently entering the hospital to treat diffuse large B cell lymphoma. His death was confirmed by Deadline. Anderson was just 68 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Lake Geneva Regional News

Celebrity birthdays: Jan. 9

Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including The Duchess of Cambridge, Dave Matthews, Deon Cole, J.K. Simmons, Jimmy Page, Joan Baez, Nina Dobrev, Omari Hardwick and more.
CELEBRITIES
Fremont Tribune

Celebrity birthdays: Jan. 9

Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including The Duchess of Cambridge, Dave Matthews, Deon Cole, J.K. Simmons, Jimmy Page, Joan Baez, Nina Dobrev, Omari Hardwick and more.
CELEBRITIES
Martinsville Bulletin

Celebrity birthdays: Jan. 9

Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including The Duchess of Cambridge, Dave Matthews, Deon Cole, J.K. Simmons, Jimmy Page, Joan Baez, Nina Dobrev, Omari Hardwick and more.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

445K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy