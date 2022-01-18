ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brianna Kupfer news - latest: LAPD release new suspect pictures as reward tops $250,000

By Megan Sheets and Oliver O’Connell
 6 days ago

A manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of stabbing 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer to death at the furniture store where she worked in Los Angeles .

Ms Kupfer, a graduate student at the University of California - Los Angeles, was alone on a shift at the Croft House showroom on 13 January when a masked man walked in and attacked her, police said. She was found bleeding out on the floor by a customer 20 minutes later and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearly a week later, the assailant, believed to be a homeless man, is still at large after surveillance video captured him leaving the shop through a back door and walking calmly down an alley.

In addition to a $50,000 reward from the city council, private donations for information relating to the capture of the suspect have now taken the total to in excess of $250,00.

Investigators said Ms Kupfer, who hailed from Pacific Palisades and worked as a design consultant for the high-end retailer, appeared to have been targeted at random.

Her heartbroken father, Todd Kupfer, spoke out about the tragedy on Monday and blamed politicians’ failure to curb surging crime in the city. On the same day, a soon-to-retire nurse was fatally attacked while waiting for a bus downtown.

jakecutter
6d ago

More blood on the hands of the democrats who run LA and California who allowed this situation to happen

Robert Card
6d ago

iam sorry but that's no homeless man hes dressed to nice and his high gene is clean and hes got a back pack hes probably traveling around buy greyhound bus might want to check your files on black lives matter and antifa looks like hes one of them

fuck a Demorat
6d ago

the 50sand 60s will make a strong come back. the 2nd ammendment will be enforced

