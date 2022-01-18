Lucky 24 Karat Gold $50K instant ticket Sold in Hyattsville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland Lottery officials are looking for the lucky player who purchased a winning ticket in Nottingham over the weekend. The winning $133,586 FAST PLAY ticket was sold on Saturday, January 15, at the 7-Eleven located at 8601 Honeygo Boulevard (21236). This is the 10th winning ticket sold in the $5 FAST PLAY Payday game, which has a progressive jackpot …
Continue reading "Nottingham convenience store sells winning $133,586 Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY ticket"
The post Nottingham convenience store sells winning $133,586 Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY ticket appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Comments / 0