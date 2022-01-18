Lucky 24 Karat Gold $50K instant ticket Sold in Hyattsville

Someone in the Severn area is a lot richer after it was announced that a $1 million winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven. The 7-Eleven store No. 25410, is located at 500 Donaldson Ave. in Severn and the ticket was a second-tier Mega Millions prize in the Jan. 18 drawing. Check your ticket carefully if you bought one at this Anne Arundel County location. The lucky retailer will receive a $2,500 bonus for selling the ticket.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO