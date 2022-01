ABINGDON, Va. – A Marion, Virginia man was sentenced this week to 36 months in prison for attempted possession with the intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl. Anthony Peter Arrindell, 20, ordered illegal fentanyl pills through the mail. Although they resembled pharmaceutical-grade oxycodone-hydrochloride pills, the pills that were mailed to Arrindell were inconsistent in size, shape, and color, indicating that they were counterfeit pills. Pills of this type are sometimes referred to as “Roxicodone,” “pressed,” or “M30” pills because they have an imprint of an “M” on one side and a “30” on the other side.

MARION, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO