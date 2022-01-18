Advent Technologies to provide sereneU fuel cells for globe telecom sites in Philippines

NYON, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2022-- EH Group Engineering AG (“EH Group”), a developer and manufacturer of innovative low-cost and energy-dense fuel cells, today announced it had raised over CHF5m in Pre-Series A funding. AP Ventures, a significant investor in breakthrough hydrogen technologies, participated in the raise. Proceeds will go towards the installation of EH Group’s own proprietary stack assembly technology as well as to the continued development of the Company’s first commercial fuel cell stack products. EH Group will be looking to raise additional capital in 2022 to finance its progression to commercial-scale roll-out.
