NEW LONGDON, CT – On January 18, 2022 at approximately 10:45 am, The Connecticut State Police Statewide Narcotics Taskforce along with the Detectives from the New London Police Department Vice and Intelligence Section attempted to take convicted felon Kellon McPherson (d.o.b 4/8/1995) into custody on felony arrest warrants for Failure to Appear First and Second Degree. McPherson, along with his girlfriend Jonai Phillips (12/14/1991) tried to flee from police in a motor vehicle. State Police deployed Stop Sticks as the two fled from New London Police into neighboring Waterford. With two deflated tires the vehicle eventually came to a stop.

