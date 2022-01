Bitcoin started in 2008 as the first cryptocurrency to succeed using blockchain technology. A lot of skepticism has ensued over the years about its validity. There have also been backlashes from the public over its damaging effect on the economy. However, bitcoin has gained enormous popularity because of the market value it has reached over the years. Presently, it is one of the most valuable assets. With its rise in popularity and bitcoin price,several other cryptocurrencies known as Altcoins have also risen significantly in value.

