FDA Pushes Review Period For Bluebird bio's Neurodegenerative Disease, Thalassemia Gene Therapies

By Vandana Singh
 3 days ago
The FDA has extended the review period for Bluebird bio Inc's (NASDAQ: BLUE) biologics licensing applications (BLA) for its lentiviral vector gene therapies. The agency has pushed the applications for betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) for β-thalassemia and elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel) for cerebral...

pharmaceutical-technology.com

US FDA clears Nuvation Bio’s application for solid tumour therapy

The company will start a trial of NUV-868 as a single agent and along with olaparib or enzalutamide in solid tumours. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application submitted by Nuvation Bio for assessing NUV-868 to treat advanced solid tumours. The BD2-selective...
MarketWatch

NIH says Pfizer's Paxloid should be first treatment option for certain COVID-19 patients

The National Institutes of Health on Wednesday updated its COVID-19 treatment guidelines for patients with mild to moderate forms of COVID-19 who are at high risk for disease progression. The new guidelines now include the recently authorized antivirals developed by Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. /Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, note that GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s sotrovimab is the only monoclonal antibody that is thought to be effective against omicron, and have added a three-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc.'s Veklury as a treatment option. The panel suggests that clinicians first use Pfizer's Paxlovid, then sotrovimab, then Veklury, and the final option should be molnupiravir, which is the Merck/Ridgeback drug.
crunchbase.com

64x Bio Raises $55M To Advance Gene Therapy Platform

San Francisco-based gene therapy biotech company 64x Bio has raised $55 million to advance its gene therapy manufacturing platform, which company officials and investors say could “revolutionize the economics and accessibility of gene therapy.”. The raise comes as many investors say gene therapy is poised to make waves in...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
eturbonews.com

New Scientific Instruments for Protein, Cell, and Gene Therapy Developers

Halo Labs, a life science instrumentation company developing tools for biologics researchers, today announced that it has launched its latest products – Aura+™and Aura PTx™. Aura PTx analyzes degraded excipients in protein therapeutics, and Aura+ is an all-in-one drug product quality tool for mAb, cell, and gene therapy.
WFMZ-TV Online

Neurimmune expands drug discovery collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical in the field of neurodegenerative diseases

ZURICH, Jan. 17, 2022 Neurimmune AG today announced that it has signed an expanded drug discovery collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The collaboration is focused on creating antibody drugs against new therapeutic targets in the field of neurodegenerative diseases utilizing Neurimmune's proprietary Reverse Translational Medicine™ (RTM™) technology platform, a unique antibody drug creation approach.
biopharmadive.com

5 questions facing gene therapy in 2022

Four years ago, a small Philadelphia biotech company won U.S. approval for the first gene therapy to treat an inherited disease, a landmark after decades of research aimed at finding ways to correct errors in DNA. Since then, most of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies have invested in gene therapy,...
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adagio's Antibody Effective Against Omicron, Sarepta Terminates Gene Therapy Deal, AstraZeneca Inks Oncology Pact

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Adagio Says Lead Monoclonal Antibody Effective Against Omicron Variant. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) said ADG20, its lead monoclonal antibody, has neutralization activity against the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The company also outlined initiatives to address current and future SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
bizjournals

Post-split bluebird bio plans to launch 3 gene therapies in 2 years

Following the spinout of its cancer business, bluebird bio Inc. is all in on gene therapy, with plans to launch three new drugs by the end of 2023. Speaking at the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, bluebird (Nasdaq: BLUE) CEO Andrew Obenshain told investors and attendees that he was confident the company would net approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the gene therapies beti-cel, for the blood disorder beta thalassemia; and eli-cel, for the neurological disorder cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, this year. The company plans to file for approval of its sickle-cell disease drug in the first quarter of 2023.
Seeking Alpha

Affinia Therapeutics: Rationally Designed Novel Gene Therapies

Affinia is advancing novel gene therapies based on its proprietary platform. Affinia Therapeutics, Inc. (AFTX) is a preclinical stage company with a proprietary platform to design novel gene therapies for potentially treating patients with rare as well as prevalent devastating diseases. The Company's platform named Affinia Rationally-designed Therapies ('ART) aims to realize the full potential of gene therapy by addressing tissue targeting specificity and cell expression with methodically designed AAV (adeno-associated virus) capsids and promoters, and novel manufacturing approaches with improved scalability, quality, and reduced costs. The Company was founded in 2019 by the inventor of AAV9, Luk Vandenberghe, Ph.D., and his student Eric Zinn, Ph.D., who designed a new class of AAV capsids, together with Botond Roska, M.D., Ph.D., an expert designer of promoters, and Aaron Tward, M.D., Ph.D., renowned expert in high-throughput sequencing technologies.
biospace.com

Lysogene and Sarepta Part Ways on Gene Therapy for Rare Genetic Condition

Paris-based Lysogene announced Thursday morning that its license agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics for LYS-SAF302, a late-stage gene therapy for MPS type IIIA, will end on July 11, 2022. Lysogene, a gene therapy company focused on treating orphan diseases of the central nervous system, signed a deal in October 2018, granting...
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Gene therapy: from catastrophe to cure in 20 years

In 1999, the gene therapy field was rocked by the death of an 18-year-old clinical trial participant, Jesse Gelsinger. Gelsinger suffered from ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTCD), an X-linked genetic disease resulting from a mutation in the OTC gene, which leads to a build up of ammonia in the liver and blood.
biospace.com

Legendary Bayer is Reinventing its Story with Cell and Gene Therapy

For the past few years, pharma giant Bayer has transformed its pipeline by acquiring multiple cell and gene therapy companies to create new opportunities. This has allowed the company to provide life-saving and life-altering therapies to patients with different disease types. The new approach has energized the Germany-based life sciences...
