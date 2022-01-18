Man grazed by bullet in roadside shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after police say she shot at a man in the Airport Area last week.

Police said the man was driving near Airways and Democrat when a woman, Jaletha Johnson, pulled up beside him and fired multiple shots at him.

One of the bullets grazed the man’s head.

Police located Johnson in Parkway Village later that evening.

Johnson was taken into custody where she was charged with aggravated assault.

