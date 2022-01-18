ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Dolph suspects’ court appearance rescheduled

By Destinee Hannah, Stuart Rucker
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has rescheduled the indictment in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

According to the DA’s Office, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been indicted and were set to be arraigned on Tuesday. However, that arraignment was rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Johnson, also known as the rapper Straight Drop and Smith has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and theft of property over $10,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcJ9O_0dohoLqQ00
Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith
More on Young Dolph’s Murder

The District Attorney’s Office said the attempted murder charge is related to Young Dolph’s brother, who was also at the scene of the shooting.

Both defendants are being held without bond.

Johnson, 23, also known by the rap name Straight Drop, was captured in Indiana on Jan. 11 after the U.S. Marshals announced a $15,000 reward for his capture. He was also listed on TBI’s “Most Wanted” list.

Before Johnson’s capture, Johnson posted on a “Straight Drop” Instagram account that he was turning himself in on Jan. 10, but that never happened. Instead, he posted a new “Straight Drop” music video the next day titled “Track Hawk.

Johnson was extradited back to Memphis from Indiana and appeared in court on Jan. 14 before the judge rescheduled the hearing due to Johnson not having a lawyer.

A third man, Shundale Barnett is also charged with being an accessory after the fact. Authorities believe he protected Johnson.

The DA’s Office says Barnett is still in Indiana for security reasons. There’s no word on when he’ll be brought back to Shelby County to face charges.

